Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 125: UP Yoddha Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Sixth-placed UP Yoddha defeated Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi in their last encounter and will look to cement their playoff spot with another win. Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans in a high-scoring game but, they'll be wary of their opponents form as UP registered eight wins in the last eight.

UP Yoddha Team News

The leading defender Sumit has a total of 61 tackle points in 18 games this season and his captain Nitesh Kumar is second with 50 tackle points in as many games. Joining them in the defensive unit are Ashu Singh (32 raid points) and Amit (23 raid points), who also contribute when called upon.

The raiding unit has been led by Shrikant Jadhav, who a total of 114 raid points in 18 games. Jadhav has been supported by Surender Gill (54 points from 15 games) and Rishank Devadiga (46 points from 14 games). And the trio have managed to keep Monu Goyat (43 points from 10 games), who has failed to live up to his reputation in the first half of the league stage out of the side.

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltan's defeat at the hands of table-toppers Dabang Delhi dashed their dreams of qualifying into the playoffs. However, they will now be looking to pick up wins in their remaining games to take some positives from this season, which has largely been a disappointment for them.

Paltans came out victorious against Telugu Titans in the previous game with a thrilling win. The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar started delivering but he took perhaps too much of time to get into the grooves after recovering from the injury, he sustained before the start of the league.

Nitin Tomar has 54 points in 13 games and better performance from him would be a huge boost to the Pune outfit by the end of the season.

Pankaj Mohite (110 raid points in 16 games) has been the top raider for Puneri Paltan this season. Manjeet (104 from 20 games) is their second most effective raider. While defender Surjeet Singh has been their most alert player in the defence and garnered a total of 51 points.

In this season, the Pune outfit has won just six matches and lost 11 games in 20 games. Coach Anup Kumar would be hoping for a dominant effort from his players in order to finish the season on a high.

Starting 7s:

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Monu Goyat (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Nitin Tomar (R), Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Surjeet Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Shubham Shinde (D).