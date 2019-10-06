Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 126: Telugu Titans Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Out of the playoff race, Gujarat Fortnegiants were defeated by Patna Pirates in their last game, while their opponents Telugu Titans, also out of the play-off, were beaten by Haryana Steelers in their last game. So, both teams will be looking to end the Pro Kabaddi season 7 campaign on a high.

Telugu Titans Team News

Telugu Titans are also out of playoffs contention as they placed at number 11 in the points table. Titans have notched up just five wins in 20 matches this season. They will look for a good show against Gujarat Fortunegiants to end the season on a positive note.

Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with a total of 189 raid points. Siddharth didn't get any support from the rest of the raiders. Captain Abozar Mohajermighani will need a team effort to overcome Gujarat Fortunegiants in their next game.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been shouldering the defence of the Titans single-handedly this season. Bhardwaj is the second-best defender of the league but didn't get enough support from the rest of the defenders. Bhardwaj has a total of 61 tackle points in his kitty this season. Skipper Mighani has also been out-of-sorts this season and will need to turn around his game.

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Gujarat Fortunegiants have had a poor PKL season seven having won just six of their 21 games. The Sunil Kumar-led team has lacked consistent performers and that reflects their position in the table.

As far as the team is concerned, skipper Sunil Kumar leads the defence with a total of 46 tackle points and is supported by Parvesh Bhainswal and Ankit.

In the raiding department, the standout performer for the Gujarat team has been Rohit Gulia who has collected 124 raid points this season. With 84 points in 16 games, Sachin has also put on a decent show this season and the team will bank on him to help Gulia.

Parvesh Bhaiswal (51 tackle points in 21 games) and Sunil Kumar (46 tackle points in 18 games) would be looking for a good show in the remainder of their games.

Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Rakesh Gowda (R), C Arun (D).

My Dream11: Rohit Gulia (A), Siddharth Desai (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Abozar Mohajermighani (D).