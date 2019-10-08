Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 129: UP Yoddha Vs Telugu Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Yoddha are placed at fourth position in the points table after their wins over Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi. Telugu Titans were thrashed by Puneri Paltan in their last game but the hosts won't take their opponents lightly for the last time these two teams met each other in this season, they played out a draw.

Telugu Titans Team News

Telugu Titans are out of playoffs contention as they placed at number 11 in the points table. Titans have notched up just five wins in 21 matches this season and against UP Yoddha they'll be playing their last match of the season. They will look for a good show in this game and end the season on a positive note.

Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with a total of 202 raid points. Siddharth didn't get any support from the rest of the raiders. Captain Abozar Mohajermighani will need a team effort to overcome a dominant UP side.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been shouldering the defence of the Titans single-handedly this season. Bhardwaj is the second-best defender of the league but didn't get enough support from the rest of the defenders.

Bhardwaj has a total of 62 tackle points in his kitty this season. But he might not play against UP as the coach might try another defender in his place. Skipper Mighani has also been out-of-sorts this season and will need to turn around his game.

UP Yoddha Team News

UP Yoddha are on a roll with back-to-back four wins and the hosts would be looking to continue the dominant run at home.

The leading defender Sumit has a total of 65 tackle points in 19 games this season and his captain Nitesh Kumar is second with 62 tackle points in 20 games.

Joining them in the defensive unit are Ashu Singh (34 raid points) and Amit (28 raid points), who are contributing well whenever needed.

The raiding unit has been led by Shrikant Jadhav, who a total of 123 raid points in 19 games. Jadhav has been supported by Surender Gill (57 points from 16 games) and Rishank Devadiga (53 points from 15 games). And the trio has managed to keep Monu Goyat (58 points from 12 games) out of pressure.

Starting 7s:

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Rakesh Gowda (R), Krushna Madane (D), Aakash Dattu (D), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), C Arun (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Monu Goyat (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

MyDream11: Siddharth Desai (R), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Surender Singh (R), Nitesh Kumar (D), Krushna Madane (D), Aakash Dattu (D).