Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 132: UP Yoddha Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Yoddha clinched a win over Bulls when these two sides last met each other in the first half of the league stage and would be aiming for a similar result in what will be their last match at home.

PKL 2019 Special Site | Points Table

UP Yoddha Team News

UP Yoddha were defeated by Telugu Titans in their previous encounter and in their final league match they will be eager to get to the winning ways.

Their leading defender Sumit has a total of 70 tackle points in 20 games and happens to be the second-best defender of the season. His captain Nitesh Kumar is third on the list with 66 tackle points in 21 games.

Joining them in the defensive unit are Ashu Singh (35 raid points) and Amit (29 raid points), who are contributing well whenever needed. They were not up to their best in the previous game which cost them badly. Coach Jasveer Singh would be expecting a much-improved show from his boys just before the playoffs.

The raiding unit has been led by Shrikant Jadhav, who has a total of 131 raid points in 20 games. Jadhav has been supported by veteran raiders Monu Goyat (62 from 13) and Rishank Devadiga (60 from 6). Surender Gill (57 points from 16 games) has also performed well in the raiding department for his team.

Bengaluru Bulls Team News

The defending champions were defeated by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game and must be eager to get to winning ways. Naveen was not a part of the side in that match and his presence was badly felt.

Pawan Sehrawat has been single-handedly performing in the raiding department and giving his team thumping wins. Pawan, who has 295 raid points in this season, would once again be in action and find his grooves before the playoffs.

The Bulls will once again rely heavily on the raider's services to hold off dominant an upbeat UP Yoddha side. Bulls' raiders have been supported brilliantly by their defenders. Mahender Singh (51 tackle points) and Saurabh Nandal (50 points) are at the forefront of the Bulls defence and will need to be at their best against the hosts.

Starting 7s:

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Monu Goyat (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

MyDream11: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Mahender Singh (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).