Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 15: U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Both the teams secured just a win in the Hyderabad-leg and would be looking to imrove their performance in Mumbai-leg.

Bengaluru Bulls' defence failed badly in the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bulls' defenders could only earn 6 successful tackle points in the match while Fortunegiants secured 17 points through their strong defence and that proved to be the biggest difference between the two teams.

As far as their raiding is concerned, only Pawan Sehrawat has shown promise for the defending champions so far. Pawan has 12 raid points in two games while captain Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh failed to make vital contribution as they've only accumulated 5 raid points each from two games.

Mahender Singh (6 tackle points from 2 games), Amit Sheoran (5 tackle points from 2 games have been the most effective defenders for Bulls.

Captain Rohit would be hoping for an improved show from his teammates to show their dominance.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R) Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder).

Barring Abhishek Singh (13 raid points from 2 games), U Mumba's raiders have been out of sheen in the two matches they've played so far. Raiders Rohit Baliyan and Athul MS have just bagged 3 raid points each from two games and that puts a lot of pressure on Abhishek.

With 6 points from two games, captain Fazel Atrachali has been the only successful defender for his team. Surender Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit Balyan, Anil, and others have failed to challenge the opposition raiders. Surender and Sandeep will have to come up with an even better show to help U Mumba win this game.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder).

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Abhishek Singh