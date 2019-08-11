Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 39: UP Yoddha Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

With just one win in six games so far, UP Yoddha are lying in the bottom half of the table. They were handed a heavy defeat by Patna Pirates in their last encounter. Yoddhas have met with three defeats and have played out a couple of ties against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

They have looked off colour since their campaign opener, but with the inclusion of senior raider Rishank Devadiga (7 raid points in 4 games) in the team, they have started performing as a group and helped UP find it's lost touch. UP Yoddha started playing as a team and impressed everyone with their turn around. But, their momentum was stopped by the Pirates.

UP's attack depends on star raider Monu Goyat (22 raid points in 6 games), who is slowly finding his form along with fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav (13 raid points in 6 games) and Devadiga.

The defence, meanwhile, comprising of Sumit (17 tackle points in 6 games) and Nitesh Kumar (13 points in 6 games) has yet to hit top form just like the attack and are getting better with every game.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Surender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Sachin Kumar (all-rounder).

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls posted their third straight win as they defeated Telugu Titans 47-26. Defending champions have done well in the tournament with four wins in five. Rohit Kumar-led side would be looking to continue the winning momentum.

The Bulls' have been inspired by Pawan Sehrawat, who has picked up his form, wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence and has so far scored 74 raids points. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (17 points in 5 games) and Sumit Singh (8 points in 4 games) have been a disappointment. However, the skipper seems to have found his touch in the last game with 8 overall points.

The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (19 tackle points in 5 games), Amit Sheoran (11 tackle points in 5 games) and Saurabh Nandal (8 points in 4 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Vijay Kumar (D), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandhal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Mahender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Mohit Sehrawat(D), Sachin Kumar (all-rounder).