Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 42: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan lost a thrilling game to Dabang Delhi while Jaipur Pink Panthers were also outclassed by the same opponents in their previous game. Both the teams would be aiming to get to winning ways on Thursday.

Puneri Paltan began the Ahmedabad leg with a nail biting thriller against Dabang Delhi but lost the game 30-32.

Paltan suffered back-to-back defeats in their first three games but coach Anup Kumar's team made brilliant comeback to win their next two games. They've outclassed big teams Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates and would be looking to give a tough challenge to Pink Panthers.

In the match against Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan had a spectacular raiding show and scored 22 raid points. They outscored Dabang Delhi who scored 19 raid points. Pune had 3 raiders who scored more than 5 raid points in the match. Nitin Tomar led the raiding unit scoring 8 raid points in 12 raids. Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite both scored 6 raid points each.

Girish Ernak was the top defender for the team scoring 4 tackle points in 6 tackles. Surjeet Singh was the 2nd highest tackle point scorer with 2 tackle points.

Pankaj Mohite (23 raid points from 4 games) and Pawan Kumar (23 raid points from 5 games) have been the top raiders for the Paltan. Nitin Tomar's return in the side would boost the morale of the team against Dabang Delhi. Pankaj Mohite has looked pretty impressive in all four games he's played and would be looking to continue his form.

Girish Ernak (15 tackle points) and Manjeet (12 tackle points) have done well for Pune's defence. Despite being a raider, Manjeet happens to be equally efficient in the defence with points (12).

Sanket Sawant (7), Amit Kumar (7) and Surjeet Singh (8) have started picking up their form in the defence.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D).

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered their first defeat in the season when they were outclassed by a dominant Dabang Delhi by a 35-24 scoreline. While their raiders matched their Delhi counterparts but Jaipur's defence didn't look as impressive in their previous game.

Pink Panthers would be hoping that defeat against Delhi was just an aberration and would be aiming to come back strongly.

Deepak Niwas Hooda is leading the team from the front as he has accumulated 26 raiding points in four games. However, in the match against hosts Patna Pirates, it was Deepak Narwal who emerged a the top raider for Pink Panthers. Their defenders have done exceedingly well in this season and would be raring to get to the winning ways.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).