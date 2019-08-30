Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 68: U Mumba Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Pink Panthers sit at the third spot in the table. They were defeated by Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game but would be hoping to continue their winning streak against U Mumba.

They have the best average tackle points (11.2) in the league. Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have played a key role for Jaipur this season alongside Vishal, who has stepped up in the last few matches and has literally doubled the average tackle points after a poor outing at the start.

The other defender Sunil Siddhgavali hasn't been that impressive as he has the least tackle points In the offence they will be led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and coach Srinivas Reddy will hope his versatile raiding unit up to their game and reduce the burden on the defence and the skipper.

Deepak Hooda leads the raiders with 68 points in 11 games.

Meanwhile, Deepak Narwal (33 points) follows the skipper and then they have Nilesh Salunke, who has scored 19 points this season. As a fourth option, they have Nitin Rawal, who has scored 15 raid points in 7 games. Other raiders will have to improve their game in the second half of the league stage if Jaipur's team management wishes to continue the momentum in this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

U Mumba are placed sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats in the 11 games they have played. Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan have done well for U Mumba but the defence hasn't lived up to its reputation.

Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Pink Panthers, who came out victorious when these two teams faced each other earlier in the season.

Mumba's defenders have made 88 successful tackles in 11 games and would be looking to be more alert against a dominant Jaipur attack. Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 117 successful raids from 398 total raids conducted by them.

Abhishek (46 successful raid points in 9 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba but he has missed last two games. Arjun Deshwal has 37 successful raid points from 10 games. Rohit Baliyan is their third-best raider with 30 raid points from 10 games.

Their main defenders' captain Atracheli (31 tackle points from 11 games) and Surender Singh (26 tackle points from 11 games) would be looking for an even better show.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Baliyan (R), Deepak Niwas Hooda (A), Arjun Deshwal (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Sandeep Narwal (A).