Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 7: UP Yoddha Vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

As this season's format is a double round-robin format, both the teams would be aiming for a winning start in the tournament.

Both UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors made it to the play-offs stage in the previous season. However, they failed to make it to the finals.

UP Yoddha lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in the second qualifier in PKL Season 6 to be knocked out of the final race while Bengal Warriors were ousted in the Eliminator 2 by Dabang Delhi.

UP Yoddha made their debut in Season 5 and enjoyed a remarkable run since. The side made it to the playoffs over the last two seasons and put up a scintillating show last year.

With the arrival of star raider Monu Goyat and the presence of fellow heavyweights such as Rishank Devadiga and Shrikanth Jadhav, UP Yoddha appears a formidable unit this season too.

Nitesh Kumar made history last season when he became the first defender to score 100 points in a PKL season and has now been named UP Yoddha's captain for the upcoming season.

UP Yoddha would be aiming for a winning start against Bengal Warriors in their opening game.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).

Bengal Warriors too had a good run in the previous season and they would also be raring to better their performance this time around. Raider Maninder Singh has been named the captain of the side for the upcoming season and the team boasts of star raiders and defenders.

K Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, and Sukesh Hegde are the other star raiders in the side while their defence looks equally solid due to the presence of Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu, Vijin Thangadurai, Rinku Narwal, and Baldev Singh.

This is the first season when Bengal Warriors are playing without Korean star Jang-Kun Lee. Coach BC Ramesh's side shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 77.75 to buy all-rounder Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh in the auction and would hoping for an impressive show from the Iranian.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Rishank Devadiga.