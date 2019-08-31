Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 70: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls are placed at fifth position in the points table with six wins from 11 games and they would be hoping to produce some dominant performances at home and climb up the ladder. Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers - who were placed at the top in the leaders' board - by a comfortable margin and that might have given Rohit Kumar and his band a lot of confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar have been one of the best raiding units, but have been over-reliant on Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 128 raid points in 11 games. Captain Rohit Kumar (53 points in 11 games) and Sumit Singh (15 points in 7 games) will hope to pick up their form.

In defence, the reigning champions possess Mahender Singh (26 tackle points in 9 games), Amit Sheoran (22 tackle points in 11 games) and Saurabh Nandal (21 points in 10 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

They also have Mohit Sehrawat and Pawan who are contributing both in defence and offence.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

Tamil Thalaivas would be aiming to register a win against Bengal Warriors in their first and last match of Delhi-leg. After losing their previous match against U Mumba, Thalaivas would be looking for a fresh start.

The Ajay Thakur-led sid slumped to ninth spot points table after their loss to Bengal Warriors. They would be desperate to make an upward progression to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

Out of the eleven games, Thalaivas have won three, lost five, and two matches ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, is yet to find his lethal form.

Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 65 raid points to his credit in 11 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Ajay has 54 points from raids in as many games.

Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to pose a tough challenge to Bengaluru Bulls. He has picked up 30 points in eight games.

Mohit Chhillar (27 tackle points), and Ran Singh (23 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

MyDream 11: Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajay Thakur (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).