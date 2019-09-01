Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 72: Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas would be aiming to register a win against Telugu Titans. The Ajay Thakur-led sid slumped to ninth spot points table after their loss to Bengal Warriors in Delhi.

They would be desperate to make an upward progression to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Out of the eleven games, Thalaivas have won three, lost five, and two matches ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, is yet to find his lethal form. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 65 raid points to his credit in 11 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider.

Ajay has 54 points from raids in as many games. Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to pose a tough challenge to Bengaluru Bulls. He has picked up 30 points in eight games. Mohit Chhillar (27 tackle points), and Ran Singh (23 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the table at 10th spot. Titans registered their third win of the season when they defeated dominant Jaipur Pink Panthers. Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would now be looking to continue the winning momentum now and boost their confidence further by defeating a struggling Puneri Paltan side.

Their raiders have fired, but they've lacked consistency. Siddharth Desai (78 raid points in 11 games), and his brother Suraj Desai (40 raid points from 9 games) have been the top-performers for their team.

Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their poor show. Suraj has also lost his sheen lately which has put an extra burden on his brother's shoulders.

The biggest problem, however, for Titans has been their weak defence. Defenders have failed to live up to the expectation as big names like Vishal Bharadwaj and skipper Mighani have performed terribly.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

MyDream 11: Siddharth Desai (R), Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Ran Singh (A), Manjeet Chhillar (A).