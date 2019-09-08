Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 80: Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers in their first match of Kolkata-leg. The Joginder Narwal-led side will now be facing Tamil Thalaivas in their next encounter and would be eager to return to winning ways.

Dabang Delhi is performing exceedingly well as the team has won 10 games out of their 13 matches this season with one draw and two defeats so far. They'll take the defeat against Steelers as an aberration.

Delhi possesses a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. While their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have led the offence.

Naveen is the second-best raider in the season with 157 raid points in 13 games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 69 raid points in as many games. The duo has also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence.

Ravinder Pahal (36 tackle points in 13 games) and Joginder (36 points in 13 games) are manning Delhi's defence strongly along with Vishal Mane (17 points from 13 games).

Iran's Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Sheikh have also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir, Vijay, and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a defeat at the hands of Telugu Titans and dropped to the eleventh spot in the points table. The Ajay Thakur-led side faces an uphill task of getting the better of table-toppers Dabang Delhi but they have the potential to beat Delhi.

They would be desperate to make an upward progression if they wish to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Out of the 13 games, they have played, Thalaivas have won just three, lost eight and two matches ended in a tie.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, is yet to find his lethal form. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 76 raid points to his credit in 12 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider.

Ajay has 58 points from raids in as many games. Manjeet Chhillar has 35 tackle points in 10 games and would be looking to pose a tough challenge to Dabang Delhi raiders. Mohit Chhillar (31 tackle points), and Ran Singh (23 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

My Dream 11: Rahul Chaudhari (R), Naveen Kumar (R), K Prapanjan (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Manjeet Chillar (A), Ravinder Pahal (D), Mohit Chhillar (D).