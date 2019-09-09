Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 87: Telugu Titans Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

U Mumba came out victorious over Telugu Titans when these two teams first played each other in the league. U Mumba is present at the sixth spot in the points table while Telugu Titans are sitting at ninth position.

Titans have had a disappointing season so far with four wins and seven defeats from 13 games. They have also played a couple of ties. U Mumba, on the other hand, has won six games and suffered as many defeats. In their last five games, Mumba has suffered two wins, two defeats and their last game ended in a tie with Puneri Paltan.

Abhishek Singh clinched a Super 10 (11 raid points) for U Mumba in their last game against Puneri Paltan which ended in a tie. All-rounder Sandeep Narwal showed his beast mode on the mat for Mumba. They must be upbeat with the comeback effort against Pune and would be looking to get the better of Telugu Titans.

Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan have done well for Mumba and its time for the defenders to regain their form. Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the tie in the previous game and the win against Pink Panthers, prior to that.

Mumba's defenders have made 114 successful tackles in 13 games and would be looking to dominate Telugu Titans' attack which primarily revolves around Siddarth Desai. Mumba's raiders have had just 161 successful raids from 535 total raids conducted by them.

Abhishek (70 successful raid points in 11 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal has 46 successful raid points from 12 games. Athul MS has been their third best raider with 33 points in 10 games.

Their main defenders' captain Atracheli (40 tackle points from 13 games), Sandeep Narwal (33 tackle points from 13 games), and Surender Singh (29 tackle points from 13 games) would be looking for an even better show.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

Siddharth Desai returned with 22 raid points in his last match against Bengaluru Bulls but that wasn't enough to hand his team a win. Vishal Bhardwaj, league's best defender, committed some errors which cost his team badly in a closely-fought contest.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would be hoping to learn from the mistakes against Bulls and comeback strongly against U Mumba.

Siddharth Desai (109 raid points in 13 games) completed his 100 raid points in this season against Bulls and would be aiming for a similar show on the mat through the result in his team's favour. His brother Suraj Desai (42 raid points from 10 games) is the second-best raider for his side.

Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their dismal show. Vishal Bhardwaj (49 tackle points in 13 games) is the number one defender of the season but he didn't find any support from the rest of the defenders. Skipper Abozar Mighani's form has also been tad disappointing.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Siddharth Desai (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atracheli (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Sandeep Narwal (A).