Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 93: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Team News

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have won seven out of their 15 games in the ongoing season, while they have seven losses to their name. The Jaipur-based franchise started the season on a dominant note but they've hit a roadblock midway. Pink Panthers are winless in the last six games. They have suffered five defeats and one match ended in a tie.

In order to secure a qualification berth in the next season, the winners of season one must pull up their socks and make the most of their remaining ties.

Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been brilliant with 99 raid points in 15 games this season. He has been aptly supported by defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull (54 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points). Vishal (24 tackle points in 9 games) has also chipped in in the last few matches.

A good show from skipper Deepak Hooda will be crucial for their turn around. But the rest of the players will have to improve their game in the upcoming games. The Panthers will have a real chance to turn things around against UP Yoddha.

UP Team News

UP Yoddha must be upbeat from the emphatic win over Gujarat Fortunegiants and would be raring to go all guns blazing against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are not in the best of their form. UP Yoddha came out victorious when the last time these two teams faced each other.

UP Yoddha have regained their form now and coach Jasveer Singh's boys are coming from four back-to-back wins against Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. They would be upbeat with their performance.

With seven wins in 14 games, they are seated at the seventh spot in the points table. Nitesh Kumar & Co. would be eager to keep the momentum going.

Defender Sumit has a total of 48 tackle points in 14 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 39 tackle points in as many games. Other defenders Ashu Singh and Amit are also contributing.

However, the performance of UP raiders hasn't been up to the mark and they will have to compliment the defence if they are looking to keep in playoffs hunt.

UP's attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat (43 points from 9 games), who hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage. Shrikant Jadhav (78 points in 14 games) is their top raider while Surender Singh (31 points from 11 games) is the third-best.

Rishank Devadiga (24 points from 10 games) has made a little contribution to the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

My Dream 11: Deepak Niwas Hooda (A), Shrikanth Jadhav (R), Sachin Narwal (A), Sumit (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Rishank Devadiga (R).