Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 95: U Mumba Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Team News

Upbeat with their consistent show, an upbeat UP Yoddha side would be raring to go all guns blazing against U Mumba. UP Yoddha came out victorious when these two teams faced each other earlier in the league. That in fact with Yoddha's first win of the season.

UP Yoddha have regained their form now and coach Jasveer Singh's boys are coming from five back-to-back wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

With eight wins in 15 games, they are seated at the fifth spot in the points table and Nitesh Kumar-led side would looking to keep the momentum going. Defender Sumit has a total of 50 tackle points in 15 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 42 tackle points in as many games.

Other defenders Ashu Singh and Amit are also contributing.

The performance of UP raiders hasn't been up to the mark, but they seem to finally picking up their form and complimenting the defence. The raiders did exceedingly well against Pink Panthers and their coach would be hoping for a similar effort in the upcoming games.

Shrikant Jadhav has been the best performing raider for UP in this edition with a total of 87 points in 15 games. Monu Goyat (43 points from 9 games) hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage and he's being left out from the side.

Surender Gill (37 points from 12 games) is the third-best. Rishank Devadiga (32 points from 11 games) has made a little contribution to the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

U Mumba Team News

U Mumba suffered a narrow defeat against Bengal Warriors and the Fazel Atracheli-led side would be looking to bounce back against UP Yoddha. U Mumba slipped to the seventh spot in the points table after defeat in the previous game.

U Mumba have won seven games and suffered as many defeats in 15 games. In their last five games, Mumba secured two wins, suffered a couple of defeats and one game ended in a tie.

Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan have done well for Mumba and its time for the defenders to regain their form. Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from their recent performances.

Mumba's defenders have made 135 successful tackles in 15 games and would be looking to dominate UP Yoddha's attack. Mumba's raiders have had just 192 successful raids from 604 total raids conducted by them.

Abhishek (76 successful raid points in 13 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal has 69 successful raid points from 14 games. Rohit Baliyan has been their third best raider with 38 points in 12 games.

Their main defenders' captain Atracheli (50 tackle points from 15 games), Sandeep Narwal (38 tackle points from 15 games), and Surender Singh (32 tackle points from 15 games) would be looking for an even better show.

Starting 7s

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

My Dream 11: Abhishek Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Sumit (D), Fazel Atracheli (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Sandeep Narwal (A).