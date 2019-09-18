Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 97: Bengal Warriors Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors team news

Maninder Singh has been in sublime form in this season and the Punjab raider would be looking to get into the act for his team once again against an in-form Haryana Steelers.

Maninder scored 17 raid points in the previous match against Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal Warriors were unbeaten in their home leg and they would be hoping for a similar show as they begin their campaign in Pune.

However, coach BC Ramesh's side will have their task cut out when they take on Steelers, who are unbeaten in the last seven games. Bengal skipper is leading the team from the front with 138 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fourth most successful raider this season. K Prapanjan (87 raid points from 16 games) is doing well in the raiding department and helping the captain. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season. All-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (62 raid points) and Sukesh Hegde (28 raid points) are also contributing in the raiding department.

In the defence, the team has players like Baldev Singh (44 tackle points in 16 games), Rinku Narwal (42 tackle points from 16 games), Jeeva Kumar (26 tackle points from 15 games).

Haryana Steelers team news

Haryana Steelers are coming from an emphatic win over Tamil Thalaivas, but they are up against an in-form Bengal Warriors side. Coach Rakesh Kumar's team, which is on a six-match winning streak, would be looking to extend their dominant show.

Vikash Kandola (116 raid points in 12 games) has been their top raider and a force to reckon with in this season. He has been creating a lot of ripples in the opposition's defence with his agility. Vinay has picked up 63 points in 15 games. Naveen (51 points in 12 games) is also doing well in the raiding department for Steelers.

Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan looks to have regained his form in the tournament. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (36 tackle points in 15 games) has steadied the defence of his team. Right-cover defender Sunil (39 tackle points from 13 games) is complimenting his captain brilliantly in the defence. Haryana Steelers have secured 10 wins in 15 matches.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldav Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), Naveen Narwal (D).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).