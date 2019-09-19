Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 98: Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans Team News

Siddharth Desai has been doing consistently well for his team but he isn't getting any support from the teammates. Vishal Bhardwaj happens to be the second-best defender of the season but he's not getting much support in heart of the defence. Telugu Titans have secured just four wins in 15 games and have suffered nine defeats.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would be hoping to learn from the mistakes against Dabang Delhi and comeback strongly against Patna Pirates.

Siddharth Desai (125 raid points in 15 games) completed his 100 raid points in this season and would be eager to take his team on the other side of the line. His brother Suraj Desai (44 raid points from 12 games) is the second-best raider for his side.

Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their dismal show. Vishal Bhardwaj (54 tackle points in 15 games) is the number two defender of the season but he didn't find any support from the rest of the defenders. Skipper Abozar Mighani's form has also been tad disappointing.

Patna Pirates Team News

Patna Pirates have started making the upward progression in the league as they upbeat with three consecutive wins. In their previous game, the three-time champions overcame a stiff challenge from Anup Kumar-coached Puneri Paltan to secure their third win on the trot. The 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal secured yet another Super 10 (18 raid points) while Neeraj Kumar impressing in the heart of Patna's defence with a record-equalling 11 tackle points (a record shared with Manjeet Chhillar).

Pardeep has 152 raid points in 16 games and the skipper would be looking to continue his imperious form against Titans.

The Pirates' recent run of form (three consecutive wins) have also been largely to the presence of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee who has chipped in with valuable points as a secondary raider when Pardeep is sent to the dugout.

Neeraj Kumar has 46 tackle points in 16 games to his name. Defender Jaideep (43 tackle points in 16 games) has also come up with some good performances in this season and he will need to put his best foot forward. All-rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has garnered a total of 36 points this season will have to continue better show if Pirates wish to keep themselves in the playoff race. The Pirates are currently placed ninth on the table with a total of 30 points.

Starting 7s:

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Jaideep (D), Hadi Oshtorak (A), Jang Kun Lee (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Ashish (R).

My Dream 11: Siddharth Desai (R), Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Jaideep (D), Hadi Oshtorak (A).