Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Naveen, Chandran shine as Dabang Delhi hammer Haryana Steelers by 41-21

By
Mumbai, July 28: Dabang Delhi emerged as the winners of the northern derby in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 as they defeated neighbours Haryana Steelers by 41-21 here at Dome@NSCI in Mumbai on Sunday (July 28). Delhi have registered their third consecutive win in the tournament and went at the top of the points table.

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit returned with Super 10s for Dabang Delhi in a match that was dominated by raiders. For Haryana Steelers, their raider Naveen grabbed 9 points in the match. Naveen was perhaps the only positive for Steelers in the match.

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar completed 200 points in Pro Kabaddi League and gave his team by 6-2 within three minutes from the start of play. While Haryana's Naveen claimed his first raid point in the fourth minute.

Joginder Narwal did a Super Tackle in the 12th minute and extended Delhi's lead to 11-8. Naveen Kumar (6) and Chandran Ranjit (5) gave Delhi a considerable lead in the first-half itself as their team lead 15-10 in the first 20 minutes.

In the 25th minute, Dabang Delhi effected first all-out of Haryana and took the lead to 22-12. Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan completed his 400 tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League. Haryana's Naveen prevented his team from getting another all-out by getting 2 crucial raid points. But Delhi inflicted second all-out of Haryana in the 32nd minute and the lead shot to 33-16. With that, it was ensured Delhi will register their maiden win over Haryana in six games they've played in PKL.

Haryana defenders could only manage 5 tackle points in 35 minutes of the match and that explains why they lost the match by such a margin.

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
