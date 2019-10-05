English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pardeep Narwal stars as Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants

By
Pardeep Narwals Super 10 saw Patna Pirates past Gujarat Fortunegiants
Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 saw Patna Pirates past Gujarat Fortunegiants

Bengaluru, October 5: Pardeep Narwal inspires Patna Pirates to a victory over Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the at Shaheed Vijay Singh Sports complex in Greater Noida on Saturday (October 5).

Gujarat Fortune Giants produced yet another braveheart effort but went down to Patna Pirates 33-39. Interestingly, the match witnessed three Gujarat players reaching individual milestones. Young raider Sonu Jaglan, all-rounder GB More and defender Parvesh Bhainswal all completed their half-centuries of points this season.

In an epic battle of wits and skill both the teams displayed their talent. In the second half, each one inflicted the all out. However, Gujarat was once again guilty of conceding points at a crucial juncture, especially last five minutes.

Despite enjoying a healthy lead of nine points in the 23rd minute, Giants' mistakes allowed Paradeep Narwal not only complete a super-10 but also take the match away from Giants. In 29th minute when Giants conceded all-out the pendulum titled in Pirates' favour. In the last minute, second all-out of the match ended Giants' hopes.

Earlier, in the first half, which was nothing less than dramatic saw Gujarat displaying their defence skills. If Paradeep Narwal, captain of Patna Pirates tried to stamp his authority, Giants answered through its defence. Riding on three super-tackles, including two against the top scorer of the league Narwal, Giants gained upper hand.

All-rounder GB More was instrumental in super-tackles. In fact, when he super-tackled Narwal just before the half time whistle, GB More personified his all-rounder's tag by completing Super-10. Ten points in the first 20-minutes included five raid points, two tackle points and three bonus points.

The first half also saw two milestones. Ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal completed his half-century of points when he tackled raiding Pirates' Mohammad Esmaeil. Another came in the form of young and dynamic raider Sonu's 50 raid points.

The two-time finalists have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in team history but coach Manpreet Singh and his men put up a strong show. At the half time, Gujarat Fortune Giants enjoyed a healthy 19-14 lead.

Giants will play their last match against Telugu Titans on Monday (October 7), while Pirates will be in action against Bengal Warriors on Sunday (October 6).

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 21:58 [IST]
