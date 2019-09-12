Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors host Bengaluru Bulls in final home game

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Bengal Warriors will look to end home leg on a high, the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will aim for fourth win in a row to take the third spot in the PKL table.

In their previous meeting in August, Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors by a narrow margin in a high scoring game. Since then the fourth-placed Bulls have secured six wins, while the second-placed Warriors have also claimed similar number of wins.

And in their last game, Bengal Warriors registered a win against U Mumba. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, narrowly edged out Telugu Titans. So, both teams will be very hard to separate as they come into tonight's game, where the focus will be on raiders, high on confidence.

Skipper Maninder Singh will be hoping for a better outing than last night as he looks to bid adieu to his home fans with a solid showing. Sukesh Hegde was the top-scoring raider for Bengal Warriors in the last game and he along with K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are expected to shoulder the responsibility in attack with their skipper.

On the defensive front, Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh have looked impressive and been relatively consistent as well. Having said that, Bengal Warriors will be hoping for more from their veteran defender Jeeva Kumar, who hasn't enjoyed the best of campaigns so far.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has been in sparkling form and will once again be the biggest threat to the opposition. He's the leading raid points scorer this season but will need more support in attack from Rohit Kumar. The Bengaluru Bulls skipper has had his moments in the campaign but will want to find more consistency going into the business end of the season.

On the other side of the mat, their defence has been solid and aren't particularly reliant on any one individual. Mahender Singh has been their most dominant defender and is their leading tackle points scorer in Season 7. That said, the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mohit Sehrawat have also shone over the course of the season.

