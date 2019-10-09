Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors eye top spot with win over Tamil Thalaivas

Will Bengal test their bench strength?

Defender Baldev Singh was the only regular starter to make an appearance in Warriors' loss last time around. So, it will be interesting to see if they opt to play their bench players after giving them a run out in their last match.

With the eye on the semi-finals, coach BC Ramesh will probably look to rest his stars. But, if the top spot is his priority, he may risk a few key player.

However, skipper Maninder Singh may miss the game as he picked up a knock in his last appearance on the mat. So, there is no point in risking the marquee player of the team.

Can the second-string team deliver?

With the stars likely to be rested again, the likes of Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Tanaji Patil, who scored Super 10s in the last match, will get another chance to make a statement in their bid for a role in the semi-final.

In defence, meanwhile, Mayur Shivtarkar and Viraj Vishnu Langde will be eager to make an impact as a spot in Bengal Warriors' defence is potentially up for grabs ahead of their semi-final.

Can Thalaivas get back-to-back wins?

Tamil Thalaivas ended their record 14-match winless run last time around. So, they will hope for another good performance as they bid adieu to their fans in what will be their last appearance of the season. V Ajith Kumar has been one of their few positives from the season and he will be their go-to man on Wednesday as well.

Will Rahul Chaudhari finally step up?

‘Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has had a forgettable campaign but will want to finish on a high with a performance similar to those we had grown accustomed to in the past. Rahul Chaudhari has been often outscored by Ajith this season and will look to make a statement in Thalaivas' season ender.

Captain Ajay Thakur and senior pro Manjeet Chillar have also performed below-par this season. The duo have also missed out in many games. So, it will be interesting to see if they are given their last hurrah.

In defence, Ran Singh had a good game in their last outing and will need to organise the likes of Sagar, M. Abishek and Ponparthiban Subramanian for Tamil Thalaivas to get a positive result.

.@BengalWarriors would love to get back to winning ways before the #WorldsToughestWeek but next up for them is the Thalaiva challenge! 💪



Kiska panga hoga sabse tough? Tell us in the replies! pic.twitter.com/7FjmLV0k7H — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 9, 2019

Match start time and where to watch

Bengal Warrios vs Tamil Thalaivas game will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while HotStar will also live stream the game.