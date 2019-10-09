English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors eye top spot with win over Tamil Thalaivas

By
Tamil Thalaivas look to avenge reverse fixture loss against Bengal Warriors (Images: Pro Kabaddi)
Tamil Thalaivas look to avenge reverse fixture loss against Bengal Warriors (Images: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 9: Bengal Warriors meet Tamil Thalaivas in their last league stage game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday (October 9).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Bengal Warriors eye top spot with a win, Tamil Thalaivas, will look to end their PKL 2019 campaign with back-to-back wins for a positive end to the season.

In their last game, Bengal Warriors lost to Patna Pirates albeit with their second string side. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, ended a nightmare run with a narrow win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

However, the Thalaivas will be wary of the reverse fixture result as the Warriors totally dominated them. But, with Warriors resting their stars, Thalaivas will fancy their chances.

Will Bengal test their bench strength?

Will Bengal test their bench strength?

Defender Baldev Singh was the only regular starter to make an appearance in Warriors' loss last time around. So, it will be interesting to see if they opt to play their bench players after giving them a run out in their last match.

With the eye on the semi-finals, coach BC Ramesh will probably look to rest his stars. But, if the top spot is his priority, he may risk a few key player.

However, skipper Maninder Singh may miss the game as he picked up a knock in his last appearance on the mat. So, there is no point in risking the marquee player of the team.

Can the second-string team deliver?

Can the second-string team deliver?

With the stars likely to be rested again, the likes of Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Tanaji Patil, who scored Super 10s in the last match, will get another chance to make a statement in their bid for a role in the semi-final.

In defence, meanwhile, Mayur Shivtarkar and Viraj Vishnu Langde will be eager to make an impact as a spot in Bengal Warriors' defence is potentially up for grabs ahead of their semi-final.

Can Thalaivas get back-to-back wins?

Can Thalaivas get back-to-back wins?

Tamil Thalaivas ended their record 14-match winless run last time around. So, they will hope for another good performance as they bid adieu to their fans in what will be their last appearance of the season. V Ajith Kumar has been one of their few positives from the season and he will be their go-to man on Wednesday as well.

Will Rahul Chaudhari finally step up?

Will Rahul Chaudhari finally step up?

‘Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has had a forgettable campaign but will want to finish on a high with a performance similar to those we had grown accustomed to in the past. Rahul Chaudhari has been often outscored by Ajith this season and will look to make a statement in Thalaivas' season ender.

Captain Ajay Thakur and senior pro Manjeet Chillar have also performed below-par this season. The duo have also missed out in many games. So, it will be interesting to see if they are given their last hurrah.

In defence, Ran Singh had a good game in their last outing and will need to organise the likes of Sagar, M. Abishek and Ponparthiban Subramanian for Tamil Thalaivas to get a positive result.

Match start time and where to watch

Bengal Warrios vs Tamil Thalaivas game will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while HotStar will also live stream the game.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More BENGAL WARRIORS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue