Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi look to inflict misery on Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The league leaders have never lost a game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be aiming to keep their perfect record against the southerners intact. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, haven't won in their last seven matches and will be desperate for a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

After a rare off night, Dabang Delhi will want to set the record straight by returning to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas - a side the league leaders have never lost to before.

Naveen Kumar, of course, will be the person most likely to wreak havoc on the opposition defence as the youngster eyes a record-extending 12th successive Super 10 effort against the southerners.

However, as witnessed last night, he cannot carry the entire burden of Dabang Delhi's raiding unit and will require the help of Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh in attack.

Their defence also needs to put in a better display than they did against Haryana Steelers after finishing with just five tackle points.

Captain Joginder Narwal will be confident in his teammates' ability in defence and they will be looking to forget their last outing with aggressive displays from Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari and Vishal Mane.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will look to bring an end to their woeful run of results that has seen them go winless in the last seven matches. They will take on Dabang Delhi and hope that the league leaders have consecutive bad games after their loss to Haryana Steelers last night.

That will be easier said than done though and will require 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur and 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari to play to their full potential, which is something the duo have not managed to do so far.

V Ajith Kumar has been their brightest spark in attack in their last couple of games and the youngster will be hoping to carry his good form into the game against Dabang Delhi.

On the defensive front, Tamil Thalaivas can do much better with experienced individuals like Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh. To get the better of the opposition raiders, their defenders will have to apply themselves well and find the fine balance between patience and aggression.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi