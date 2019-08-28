English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi host U Mumba, eye third straight home win

By
U Mumbas main focus will be to stop Dabang Delhis Naveen Kumar (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
U Mumba's main focus will be to stop Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

New Delhi, August 28: Dabang Delhi eye third straight home win when they host U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 28).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

League leaders Dabang Delhi have already won their first two matches at home and will be looking to make it three from three. U Mumba, on the other hand, will fancy their chances in upsetting the home side after doing so against Tamil Thalaivas' in Chennai in their last outing.

U Mumba will also take confidence from the fact that they've dominated this particular fixture in the past having won 12 of the 14 games between the sides.

In tonight's game, all eyes will once again be on Pro Kabaddi's latest sensation, Naveen Kumar, who has been Dabang Delhi's leading raid points scorer this season and will be eyeing, a record-equalling, eight consecutive Super 10.

Opposition defenders have found it extremely difficult to contain Naveen this season and the home side will be hoping for that trend to continue in Wednesday's encounter against U Mumba's formidable defence. He's received support in attack whenever required from Chandran Ranjit and more recently from Meraj Sheykh as well.

In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience to good effect while organising his troops. Ravinder Pahal is also finding form at the right time for the team, and along with Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari, make for a unit of defenders that's difficult to disrupt.

U Mumba, meanwhile, will be under no illusions despite dominating this fixture in the past, as far as what's required of them to come away with a positive result from this contest.

However, even though Dabang Delhi have lost just one game this season and are unbeaten at home, U Mumba will know that putting the shackles on their star raider Naveen will severely upset the hosts' gameplan.

Their skipper 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali along with Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar will be entrusted to keep Naveen quiet with decisive tackling, which they've already shown they're capable of executing.

On the offensive front, Athul MS has been their in-form raider recently and he'll want to produce another strong performance against the league leaders. U Mumba, in fact, have a variety of options to summon while raiding with Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh - their top raid points scorer in Season 7 - also in the team.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More DABANG DELHI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MTP 1 - 0 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue