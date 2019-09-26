Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Patna Pirates face formidable Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways to instill play-off hopes, Dabang Delhi will look to continue their four-match unbeaten run and go back to the top of PKL 2019 table.

After an impressive four-match unbeaten streak, Patna Pirates were handed a loss by Haryana Steelers in their last match to dent their play-off chances. And a defeat on Thursday will further hinder their chances.

So, Ram Mehar Singh's side will look to finish the campaign with wins in the remaining fixtures and hope for other teams to falter to have any hope of progress.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, suffered a rare blip on Monday (September 23) when they tied with Bengaluru Bulls. So, the high-flying Dabang Delhi will look to bounce back to overtake Bengal Warriors in the PKL table summit.

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda's side will also take confidence from the reverse fixture in which Dabang Delhi ended their 3-match losing streak against Patna by beating them 38-35 in a close contest.

In that match, Naveen Kumar registered 15 raid points and scored his 9th consecutive SUPER 10 to break Pardeep Narwal's record of scoring the most consecutive SUPER 10s in a season.

Pardeep, himself, scored 18 raid points but his efforts went in vain as Patna's defence lacked composure as they managed to score just 7 tackle points in the match. But, Delhi had a dominant show in defence thanks to Ravinder Pahal, who scoed 4 tackle points.

And the 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep, who has been at the epicentre of Pirates' midseason revival, will once again have a huge role to play against Dabang Delhi.

He's currently second on the leaderboard for most raid points this season and will go to the top with a SUPER 10. But, he will also hope his burden is reduced by the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee as the Pirates have failed to revive Pardeep often this season.

As far as their defence is concerned, Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep, who are in the top 10 for tackle points scored will be supported by Hadi Oshtorak, who is also a proven matchwinner in defence.

Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, will pin their hopes on inspirational Naveen Kumar, who is on a run of an unprecedented 15 consecutive Super 10s. But, the capital side will also hope Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh will continue with their contributions in offence.

Their defence also looks well-balanced like their attack with the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, while coach Krishan Kumar Hooda also has the likes of Anil Kumar and Vishal Mane to use when required.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar