Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Pirates, Steelers look to get back to winning ways

The three-time champions, Patna are still in the hunt for the first win of their home leg, while Haryana Steelers, who won the first game of their season, will be hoping to stop their three-match losing streak.

After back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates have endured a tough start in their home leg, losing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

The defeats may be sour, but, skipper Pardeep Narwal has continued to impress his side in attack by scoring 15 points over those two matches.

Pardeep will be backed in defence by Left Corner Jaideep, who has been in terrific form, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackle points per game so far this season.

And with Haryana Steelers boasting a versatile raiding duo in Vikash Kandola and Naveen, Jaideep as well as the rest of the defence will have to be on their toes if they are to come out victorious on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, slipped to their third successive defeat against Tamil Thalaivas but were handed a major boost by the return of star raider Vikash Kandola.

The raider scored eight points in his maiden appearance in Season 7 and was amply supported by Naveen and Vinay, who combined to score nine points.

पटना के खिलाफ हमारे रेडर्स ने औसतन 23 पॉइन्ट्स बटोरे हैं। 🙌



Our raiders have performed well against the Pirates! They are looking to come out all guns blazing in the coming match to get a favourable result. 💥👊#PATvHAR #DhaakadBoys #ShaanSeSteelers #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/hAjQNer6kC — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 6, 2019

Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, too, managed a season-high three tackle points while Cover defenders Sunil and Vikas Kale combined for five tackle points. Things seem to be falling in place for coach Rakesh Kumar and, if Haryana Steelers find some rhythm, they could be a team to be wary off going forward.

And when it comes to head-to-head records, the contest has been even so far with both teams winning once each and one tie in the three matches they have played against each other. In their only encounter in PKL 6, Haryana Steelers overcame a half time deficit of 2 points to beat Patna Pirates 43-32.

So, who will stop their losing streak? Steelers or hosts Pirates? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi