English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Pirates, Steelers look to get back to winning ways

By
Patna Pirates search for first win in home-leg (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Patna Pirates search for first win in home-leg (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Patna, August 7: Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats when they clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Wednesday (August 7).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The three-time champions, Patna are still in the hunt for the first win of their home leg, while Haryana Steelers, who won the first game of their season, will be hoping to stop their three-match losing streak.

After back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates have endured a tough start in their home leg, losing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

The defeats may be sour, but, skipper Pardeep Narwal has continued to impress his side in attack by scoring 15 points over those two matches.

Pardeep will be backed in defence by Left Corner Jaideep, who has been in terrific form, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackle points per game so far this season.

And with Haryana Steelers boasting a versatile raiding duo in Vikash Kandola and Naveen, Jaideep as well as the rest of the defence will have to be on their toes if they are to come out victorious on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, slipped to their third successive defeat against Tamil Thalaivas but were handed a major boost by the return of star raider Vikash Kandola.

The raider scored eight points in his maiden appearance in Season 7 and was amply supported by Naveen and Vinay, who combined to score nine points.

Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, too, managed a season-high three tackle points while Cover defenders Sunil and Vikas Kale combined for five tackle points. Things seem to be falling in place for coach Rakesh Kumar and, if Haryana Steelers find some rhythm, they could be a team to be wary off going forward.

And when it comes to head-to-head records, the contest has been even so far with both teams winning once each and one tie in the three matches they have played against each other. In their only encounter in PKL 6, Haryana Steelers overcame a half time deficit of 2 points to beat Patna Pirates 43-32.

So, who will stop their losing streak? Steelers or hosts Pirates? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue