English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan aim for first win of season against Bengal Warriors

By
Puneri Paltan aim for first win of PKL 7 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Puneri Paltan aim for first win of PKL 7 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Mumbai, July 29: After losing two in two, Puneri Paltan will be keen to register their first win of VIVO Pro Kabaddi (PKL) season 7 when they meet Bengal Warriors at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (July 29).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Puneri Paltan have lost both their games so far after back-to-back defeats against Haryana Steelers and U Mumba. So, Surjeet Singh led side will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign.

Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up a High 5 in Puneri Paltan's last game. He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game. A star raider during his playing days, Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will undoubtedly be working on improving this facet of their game.

The team will hope that Pawan Kadian and Sushant Sail, who impressed as a substitute against U Mumba, can come good against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, won their opening match of the season against U.P. Yoddha, were outdone by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their second outing. So, they will, undoubtedly, look to bounce back with a commanding display in their third match.

Having narrowly missed out on a win last time around, Bengal Warriors will look to respond positively and get their campaign back on track with a win over Puneri Paltan.

The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with High 5s in both their games. Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own.

Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.

Both teams are coming into the clash on the back of defeats and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Who will come out on top? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue