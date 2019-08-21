English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan face defending champions Bengaluru Bulls

By
Puneri Paltan will look for much-needed win (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Puneri Paltan will look for much-needed win (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Chennai, August 21: Bottom side Puneri Paltan will look to get a much-needed win when they face Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (August 21).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Puneri Paltan played out an entertaining draw in their last outing against Tamil Thalaivas. The defending champions, meanwhile, will be confident about registering back-to-back wins in Chennai having already gotten the better of hosts Tamil Thalaivas at the venue.

Puneri Paltan looked on course for a win but allowed Tamil Thalaivas a way back into the contest in the closing stages and had to settle for a tie. Coach Anup Kumar made it clear that he wasn't happy with the result and will hope that his players will make amends against Bengaluru Bulls.

That said, there were plenty of positives to take from the tie but perhaps none more so than the performance of Surjeet Singh. The Puneri Paltan skipper returned to form in style with seven tackle points and he'll be hoping to put in a similar display against Bengaluru Bulls.

With defenders like Hadi Tajik and Girish Ernak also in their ranks, it's fair to assume that Bengaluru Bulls' raiders will be tested. As far as Puneri Paltan's offence is concerned, Pankaj Mohite has been the team's leading raid points scorer (38). He along with Nitin Tomar and Manjeet will have to shoulder most of the responsibility in attack.

Bengaluru Bulls, who got back to winning ways in their last encounter, on the other hand, will be looking to keep that winning momentum at the expense of Puneri Paltan.

To keep the streak intact, the Bulls will pin their hopes on Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat as he's the league's leading raid points scorer (98) at the moment and is likely to become the first player to breach the 100 points barrier this season against Puneri Paltan.

So, keeping him as well as skipper Rohit Kumar quiet will be crucial to Puneri Paltan's hopes of a victory.

Bengaluru Bulls' defence has also shown that they are capable of holding their own against top quality raiders this season.

Even though Mahender Singh is their leading tackle points scorer, their defence isn't by any means reliant on any individual, such is the depth of the squad in that department.

Amit Sheoran, Ankit, Saurabh Nandal and Vijay Kumar showed how good they can be against Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur as well as Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari in Bengaluru Bulls' last game and they'll be hoping to have a similar sort of impact against Puneri Paltan on Wednesday (August 21).

With five victories each in their previous meetings at Pro Kabaddi, we could be in for a close contest despite the current form. So, who will have the last laugh? Pawan Sehrawat or Surjeet Singh? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PUNERI PALTAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue