Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi look to continue winning momentum

Thalaivas had a brilliant start to their campaign as they defeated hosts Telugu Titans in their opening game. Thalaivas played their opponents on the mat in every department of the game to register a comprehensive win.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Rahul Chaudhari, who started his maiden season with Thalaivas, had a dream start as he returned with a Super 10 in the very first game for his new franchise. The five-star raider would be looking to continue his momentum against Dabang Delhi as well.

Another star raider Ajay Thakur, will be there to complement Chaudhari on the mat and give a tough fight to Delhi's defenders.

Seasoned campaigners Shabeer Bappu (raider), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), and Ran Singh (all-rounder) make Thalaivas a threatening side and Delhi will have to be at the their best to outwit Chennai-based franchies.

Defender Mohit Chhillar and Milad Sheibak have made Thalaivas' defence an unbreachable fortress.

Dabang Delhi too had a bright start to the new season as they maintained their calm and came out victorious over Telugu Titans in a close encounter. Delhi won the match by a slender margin of one point (34-33).

The biggest positive for Delhi from their opening game of the season was that almost every member in the squad performed as a team and contributed.

Naveen Kumar was the star raider for Delhi and team would expect similar performance from him against Thalaivas.

Delhi had a memorable season in PKL 6 as they made it to the play-offs but their capaign came to an end after losing to UP Yoddha in the third eliminator.

The Joginder Narwal-led side would be aiming for a much improved game against a dominant side like Tamil Thalaivas.

Delhi's defence department looked really strong due to the presence of seasoned campaigners like Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and Nada. They also have Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, and Sombir in the defence. In Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder), Vijay (all-rounder), Naveen Goyat, Chandran Ranjit they have quality raiders.