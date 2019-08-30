Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans look to maintain unbeaten run against Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Winless in six, Telugu Titans returned to form and are on a four game unbeaten run with their latest result being a narrow win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, suffered a defeat at the hands of UP Yoddha. So, they will look to get back among the wins.

After a poor start to the campaign, Telugu Titans have managed three wins and a tie in their previous four outings. And all thanks to their star raider 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai, who has once again looked the raider that won the Best Debutant Award last season.

Siddharth has picked up the momentum scoring 43 of his 71 raid points in the last 5 matches. He has gained form, but Titans' second best raider and Siddharth's brother Suraj Desai has looked rusty.

The offence may have been off colour, but the defence has looked solid thanks to the corners Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj. In the last game it was a solid performance by Vishal Bhardwaj that saw Titans home. Vishal scored a game high eight tackle points.

With Desai and the defence in top form, Telugu Titans will be a force to be reckoned with in their upcoming matches.

Puneri Palatan, on the other hand, will look up to captain Surjeet Singh, who has been a key to their defence this season scoring 26 tackle points till now in PKL 7. His teammate, Girish Ernak, however, has had a up and down season managing 19 tackle points so far.

And when those two have failed to fire, they have found a gem in Balasaheb Jadhav, who has scored a Tackle SR of 73. So, the defence as always has been the go to for Puneri Paltan when it comes to wins and ties.

In the offence, Manjeet has been Pune's best raider so far. None of the raiders in the team have crossed the 50 raid point mark and except Pankaj Mohite none of the raiders have a Raid point average above 5 or raid SR > 50. So, Manjeet will need Nitin Tomar to give an helping hand sooner rather than later for the team to get back to winning ways.

