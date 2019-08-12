Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to break winless streak against Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After securing just one win so far this campaign, U.P. Yoddha will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games that featured two ties and a loss. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, were edged out by Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will be keen to bounce back quickly.

To start their upturn in fortunes, U.P. Yoddha will want their raiders to raise their game and get among the points, having endured a relatively quiet season so far. Their trio of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga have had a slow start to the season.

We begin our Ahmedabad leg by locking horns with the Bulls tonight 👊#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #UPvBEN pic.twitter.com/OddHJD4EvZ — UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 12, 2019

Monu has been their most prolific scorer so far, while Shrikant has also enjoyed his moments. U.P. Yoddha, though, will want more consistent performances from the duo as well as Devadiga, who recently returned to the team from an injury.

On the defensive front, their Left Corner Sumit has been a rock and is the team's leading tackle points scorer. Skipper Nitesh Kumar has had his moments in defence as well, but like their raiders, he too will be looking to find consistency.

The defending champions, meanwhile, will be hope their raiding duo fire as a force. Skipper Rohit Kumar registered 600 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi in the last match and seems to be hitting top gear as the season progresses.

His raiding partner Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat will be looking to improve on his previous performance, which by his lofty standards was a bit on the quiet side.

Bengaluru Bulls' defence, however, has been solid for most of the season, but they will be looking to iron out the last-minute lapses that cost them the previous match.

Mahender Singh will target a much better display after not opening his account in the last game and he will require support from the likes of Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal, if Bengaluru Bulls are to thwart the threat of U.P. Yoddha's potent raiding trident.

Will UP Yoddha get their second win of the season? Or will Bengaluru Bulls improve on their 5-1 head-to-head record? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar