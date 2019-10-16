English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Semi-final 2: Key Battle: Maninder vs Sandeep - A duel of brawn and brain

By
Maninder Singh will be up against Sandeep Narwal in Semi-final 2 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Maninder Singh will be up against Sandeep Narwal in Semi-final 2 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Ahmedabad, October 16: U Mumba will be eager to keep their winning momentum intact after their victory over Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

The Season 2 champions will face Bengal Warriors in the second semi-final on the ongoing campaign with both sides vying for a spot in this year's grand finale.

Bengal Warriors have beaten U Mumba in both their previous encounters this season and they will fancy their chances in the semi-final as well.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Semi-final 2: Preview: Bengal Warriors, U Mumba eye final berth

Head-to-head: Sandeep Narwal 11-10 Maninder Singh

Sandeep Narwal

Tackle Points: 11

Tackle Strike Rate: 52.38%

Average tackle points: 1.57

Maninder Singh

Raid Points: 11

Raid Strike Rate: 52.38%

Average raid points: 1.57

Sandeep Narwal is second on U Mumba's leaderboard for tackle points with 53 this year and he will have a big role to play if the Season 2 champions are to neutralise Bengal Warriors' talisman. Sandeep has had mixed fortunes against the Bengal Warriors skipper but is more than capable of stamping his authority against him.

The duo has had 21 duels on the mat through seven seasons and has exactly the same number of points against each other.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Semi-Final 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Having fallen prey to the all-rounder's brute strength, Maninder will be wary of Sandeep and look to avoid him snapping at the ankles as well as on the escape.

Sandeep's triumphs in duels against Maninder have come in the form of three Thigh Holds and five Blocks in their previous clashes, a testament to the fact that the raider has been outmuscled plenty of times.

Here is the list of moves Sandeep has successfully used against Maninder -

Block: 5

Thigh Hold: 3

Chain Tackle: 2

Dash: 1

While strength has been the U Mumba all-rounder's go-to asset, the Escape has been Maninder's preferred route to a raid point after gaining a touch on Sandeep over the years. The Bengal Warriors skipper knowingly exposes his blindside to Sandeep, giving him the illusion of the possibility of a Block or Dash.

Maninder then quickly turns around and escapes Sandeep's tackle attempt with a touch point. He has scored nine touch points via Escapes against Sandeep with the other two coming via of a bonus and a Hand Touch.

Maninder will not only be looking to win his duel against Sandeep but will also be aiming to find match rhythm after a lengthy layoff on the sidelines. He will back his ability to fluster an easily excitable Sandeep in Wednesday's clash, as his performance will go a long way in determining if Bengal Warriors make their maiden Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final.

More BENGAL WARRIORS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue