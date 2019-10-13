English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top six ready for toughest week of season

By
The captains of the top six team of Pro Kabaddi season 7 pose with the trophy
The captains of the top six team of Pro Kabaddi season 7 pose with the trophy

Bengaluru, October 13: With the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in its last lap, fans are looking forward to more edge-of-the-seat action as the fight for Season 7 championship intensifies in the playoffs pegged as the Toughest Week of the season so far.

The top six teams based on overall points will fight it out for the Championship with the top two teams Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors having automatically qualified for the semi-finals. The remaining four will fight it out in the Eliminators on 14th October.

The first clash will be between defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha at 7.30pm. followed by U Mumba taking on Haryana Steelers at 8.30pm. The two winners of these Eliminators will progress to the next stage where they take on the big two; Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors in the semi-finals on 16th October.

Ahead of the 'Toughest Week', the top 6 teams' captains spoke about their preparation for the playoffs and finals of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at EKA TransStadia.

Joginder Narwal eyes title with Dabang Delhi

"Kabaddi is a game that is loved by all Indians and I know that Dabang Delhi has supporters across India. So I'm sure we will receive a lot of support from our fans even here in Gujarat. The competition is now getting tougher as we head into the ‘Toughest Week'. This is the first time Dabang Delhi has qualified for the semi-finals, we are not under pressure, but it is the team's and my wish to emerge as the Champions this season."

Bengal Warriors Captain Esmaeil Nabibakhsh’s incredible journey

"The journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 has been incredible, and the team has given their best to make it to the Top 2. We are now preparing for the semi-finals, and are aware that the game will be tough. We began the season on a positive note, and we intend to finish it as Champions."

Nitesh Kumar leads confident UP Yoddha into Eliminator 1

"The tough battle begins here, one mistake and we are out. The team has worked and prepared hard to ensure that we give our best against a strong offensive Bengaluru Bulls team. During the league stage, we won both games against Bengaluru Bulls which helps our confidence but this one is going to be the toughest and a win will take us into the Semi-Finals."

Pawan Sehrawat wants Bengaluru Bulls to defend title

"The league stages were tough but it allowed us to study our opponents as we played them more than once. However, now that we are in a knock out situation, we have to play to our strengths. We have a strategy in place against UP Yoddha's strong defensive squad and we will do our best to ensure we retain the Title."

Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba taking one step at a time

"During the league stage, if we lose one match, we know we have a chance to go back and work on our mistakes to improve. Tomorrow's match is a Do-or-Die situation, if we lose, our season is over and we go back home. Haryana is a strong team and they too will come with a plan to limit us but as a team we are confident and are taking one step at a time. We will give our 100% and aim to win the match."

Haryana Steelers captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan focused on Eliminator

"We have had a good league stage, the team has performed well and built on their strengths, which brings a good balance to our team. We are focused on our match against U Mumba and have won a match and lost the other one against them. So, for the Eliminator we will be looking to execute a strategy based on our learnings from the previous games of this season. As a team, our ultimate aim is to emerge as champions of Season 7."

Live coverage, date and start time

The LIVE coverage of the ‘Toughest Week' of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 begins at 7:00 pm with the pre-show KBD LIVE, whilst matches begin at 7:30 pm and will broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

The final week fixtures:

Date Time Stage Fixture
October 14 7.30 PM Eliminator 1 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
October 14 8.30 PM Eliminator 2 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
October 16 7.30 PM Semi-final 1 Dabang Delhi vs Winner of Eliminator 1
October 16 8.30 PM Semi-final 2 Bengal Warriors vs Eliminator 2
October 19 7.30 PM Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2

More PKL 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue