Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top six ready for toughest week of season

Joginder Narwal eyes title with Dabang Delhi

"Kabaddi is a game that is loved by all Indians and I know that Dabang Delhi has supporters across India. So I'm sure we will receive a lot of support from our fans even here in Gujarat. The competition is now getting tougher as we head into the ‘Toughest Week'. This is the first time Dabang Delhi has qualified for the semi-finals, we are not under pressure, but it is the team's and my wish to emerge as the Champions this season."

Bengal Warriors Captain Esmaeil Nabibakhsh’s incredible journey

"The journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 has been incredible, and the team has given their best to make it to the Top 2. We are now preparing for the semi-finals, and are aware that the game will be tough. We began the season on a positive note, and we intend to finish it as Champions."

Nitesh Kumar leads confident UP Yoddha into Eliminator 1

"The tough battle begins here, one mistake and we are out. The team has worked and prepared hard to ensure that we give our best against a strong offensive Bengaluru Bulls team. During the league stage, we won both games against Bengaluru Bulls which helps our confidence but this one is going to be the toughest and a win will take us into the Semi-Finals."

Pawan Sehrawat wants Bengaluru Bulls to defend title

"The league stages were tough but it allowed us to study our opponents as we played them more than once. However, now that we are in a knock out situation, we have to play to our strengths. We have a strategy in place against UP Yoddha's strong defensive squad and we will do our best to ensure we retain the Title."

Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba taking one step at a time

"During the league stage, if we lose one match, we know we have a chance to go back and work on our mistakes to improve. Tomorrow's match is a Do-or-Die situation, if we lose, our season is over and we go back home. Haryana is a strong team and they too will come with a plan to limit us but as a team we are confident and are taking one step at a time. We will give our 100% and aim to win the match."

Haryana Steelers captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan focused on Eliminator

"We have had a good league stage, the team has performed well and built on their strengths, which brings a good balance to our team. We are focused on our match against U Mumba and have won a match and lost the other one against them. So, for the Eliminator we will be looking to execute a strategy based on our learnings from the previous games of this season. As a team, our ultimate aim is to emerge as champions of Season 7."

Live coverage, date and start time

The LIVE coverage of the ‘Toughest Week' of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 begins at 7:00 pm with the pre-show KBD LIVE, whilst matches begin at 7:30 pm and will broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.