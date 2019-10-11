English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls clash in final league game of season

By
UP Yoddha will look to finish their home-leg on a high (Images: Pro Kabaddi)
UP Yoddha will look to finish their home-leg on a high (Images: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 11: In the final game of the league stage, UP Yoddha host Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11).

While UP Yoddha will be looking to finish their home-leg on a high with a win, Bengaluru Bulls will look to bounce back from a loss to take a winning momentum into the play-offs.

The hosts have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this season and will be looking for a similar result in what will be the last league stage game on the campaign.

The defending champions, meanwhile, will also be looking to secure maximum points from the contest and leapfrog U. Yoddha in the standings.

UP Yoddha look to end home-leg on high

UP Yoddha look to end home-leg on high

The home side will be keen to put a smile on their fans' faces with a victory that will give them some momentum to take into the playoffs. They can also take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten the reigning champions once this year.

Well-knit unit

Well-knit unit

The trio of Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga when in full flight can strike fear into the heart of any defence.

However, it remains to be seen if they can produce their best against a Bengaluru Bulls defence that's capable of making life difficult for opposition raiders on their day.

As far as UP Yoddha's defence is concerned, skipper Nitesh Kumar and young Sumit have looked impressive all season and will be their most potent weapons.

Bulls look to surge

Bulls look to surge

The defending champions, on the other hand, know that a win against UP Yoddha will see them go level on points with the hosts and leapfrog them in the standings thanks to a better score difference.

Pawan in focus again

Pawan in focus again

Unsurprisingly, ‘Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat holds the key for his team and UP Yoddha must ensure he doesn't get going if they are harbouring any hopes of a win.

Sumit Singh has done a decent job of filling in as the backup raiders in Rohit Kumar's absence and he will once again have a role to play on Friday.

Coach Randhir Singh will also be hoping his defence has a good game. He will want the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh to go into the playoffs in a confident frame of mind.

Match start time and where to watch

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls is set to take place at the at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11). The game will start at 8.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2, while the game will also be streamed live via HotStar.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
