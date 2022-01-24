Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Warriors head into the match on the back of a defeat to UP Yoddha, while Pink Panthers are fresh from a tie against Tamil Thalaivas in their most recent outing in PKL season 8.

In their 13 outings so far this season, Warriors have won 6, lost 6 and tied 1 match for 36 points to occupy the sixth place in the points table, while Pink Panthers are a position below them in seventh with 35 points following 5 wins, 5 defeats and 2 ties in 12 matches.

In the head-to-head battle in PKL, Bengal Warriors have beaten Jaipur Pink Panthers 9 times in the 13 meetings between the two sides. The Warriors also defeated Pink Panthers 31-28 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The Warriors have had a mixed start to the season with only Maninder Singh being consistent with his form for coach BC Ramesh's men.

Bengal Warriors are urgently in need of a plan B with no one backing up the incredible performances from their captain Maninder Singh.

The raiding department has looked particularly weak with all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh struggling to replicate his Season 7 form. Fellow Irani Abozar Mighani has also been error-prone in the right corner position which might prompt some changes in the line-up.

The defence will need to be water-tight against Jaipur's raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda. The former was impressive in his outing against the Tamil Thalaivas and will be looking to do the same against Bengal.

But in Ran Singh, he faces an aggressive corner defender who will be keen to win the personal battle. The Panthers' defence has looked leaky throughout the tournament despite occasional big performances from Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Ran Singh, Vijin Thangadurai/Darshan J

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda/Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Vishal, Naveen

MyDream11 Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal (captain) Raider - JPP), Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh (vice captain) (All-rounder - BEN), Sahul Kumar (Defender - JPP), Brijendra Chaudhary (All-rounder - JPP), Amit Nirwal(All-rounder - BEN), Ran Singh (Defender - BEN), Vishal (Defender - JPP)

Match Details

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date and start time: Monday (January 24) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar