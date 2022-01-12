Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, January 12: Reigning champions Bengal Warriors will look to get their campaign back on track when they face an upbeat Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 in Bengaluru on Tursday (January 13).
Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors have won just once in the six games since opening season 8 with back-to-back wins and sit in the tenth position of the PKL 2021-22 points table.
Five defeats in eight matches, the Warriors continued their win-less streak with 12 points loss to struggling Puneri Paltan in their last outing in the Pro Kabaddi.
Fourth-placed Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the last six games and will be high on confidence of following their 19 points dominating win over Haryana Steelers in their most recent outing in PKL.
PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures
But, the Thalaivas, who have tied four times and lost once in their 8 matches so far this season, will look to add more to the win column and surge up the points table. However, they will be up against one of their nemesis on Thursday.
The Thalaivas, who made their PKL debut in season, have lost 7 times in their eight attempts against Bengal Warriors. But on current form, they seem favourites to land their second win against Warriors.
Bengal Warriors like always will pin their hopes on captain and star raider Maninder Singh to deliver yet again and the skipper will look for support from all-rounder Mohammed Nabibaksh. The duo will also look for additional support from Sukesh Hegde for revival.
Defence has been tricky as top defender Rinku Narwal has had a mixed campaign so far. The often shuffling and changing of the team also hasn't helped form a good understanding.
Sachin Vittala, Amit Nirwal and Darshan J have shown glimpses of form, but aren't consistent. Even Iran's Abozar Mighani has failed to put in consistent performances so far.
Tamil Thalaivas, however, will be brimming with confidence after their recent all-round show and the likes of Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh and Mohit are expected to handle the defence, while the quartet of Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Bhavani Rajput and Akinkya Pawar will take over the raiding duty.
Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Sachin Vittala
Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput
MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain - Raider - BEN), Surjeet Singh (vice captain - Dafender - TT)), Sagar (Defender - TT), Mohammed Nabibaksh (All-rounder - BEN), Mohit (All-rounder - TT), Sachin Vittala (Defender - BEN), K Prapanjan (Raider - TT)
Match Details
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Date and start time: Thursday (January 13) at 7:30 PM IST
Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.