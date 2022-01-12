Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors have won just once in the six games since opening season 8 with back-to-back wins and sit in the tenth position of the PKL 2021-22 points table.

Five defeats in eight matches, the Warriors continued their win-less streak with 12 points loss to struggling Puneri Paltan in their last outing in the Pro Kabaddi.

Fourth-placed Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the last six games and will be high on confidence of following their 19 points dominating win over Haryana Steelers in their most recent outing in PKL.

But, the Thalaivas, who have tied four times and lost once in their 8 matches so far this season, will look to add more to the win column and surge up the points table. However, they will be up against one of their nemesis on Thursday.

The Thalaivas, who made their PKL debut in season, have lost 7 times in their eight attempts against Bengal Warriors. But on current form, they seem favourites to land their second win against Warriors.

Bengal Warriors like always will pin their hopes on captain and star raider Maninder Singh to deliver yet again and the skipper will look for support from all-rounder Mohammed Nabibaksh. The duo will also look for additional support from Sukesh Hegde for revival.

Defence has been tricky as top defender Rinku Narwal has had a mixed campaign so far. The often shuffling and changing of the team also hasn't helped form a good understanding.

Sachin Vittala, Amit Nirwal and Darshan J have shown glimpses of form, but aren't consistent. Even Iran's Abozar Mighani has failed to put in consistent performances so far.

Tamil Thalaivas, however, will be brimming with confidence after their recent all-round show and the likes of Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh and Mohit are expected to handle the defence, while the quartet of Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Bhavani Rajput and Akinkya Pawar will take over the raiding duty.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Sachin Vittala

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain - Raider - BEN), Surjeet Singh (vice captain - Dafender - TT)), Sagar (Defender - TT), Mohammed Nabibaksh (All-rounder - BEN), Mohit (All-rounder - TT), Sachin Vittala (Defender - BEN), K Prapanjan (Raider - TT)

Match Details

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Date and start time: Thursday (January 13) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar