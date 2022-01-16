Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The Titans are yet to register a win this season with Siddharth Desai out. Defending champions Bengal have struggled too with their over-reliance on Maninder Singh for the points.

Bengal Warriors have a win and a tie in their last two matches, but the defending champions have generally struggled to replicate Season 7 form. Maninder Singh has been the sole performer for the Warriors with their Irani combo of Abozar Mighani and Mohammad Nabibakhsh not at their usual best.

Luckily for them, the Titans have been having an equally challenging season. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal have performed admirably in the raiding department, but the team has often lacked the composure required to clinch the wins. Captain Rohit Kumar's bizarre decision to choose himself as the raider in a Super Tackle situation probably cost Titans points against Yoddha.

The Titans' plan should be to stop Maninder Singh at all costs. Sandeep Kandola will be the main man for the job but stopping the Bengal captain will require a team effort. Titans also need to use all-rounder Adarsh more effectively. He has found points in his limited opportunities to raid and can be a surprise element for the Warriors.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain/Raider - BEN), Rajnish (vice captain/Raider - TT), Sandeep Kandola (Defender - TT), Rohit Kumar (Raider - BEN), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder - BEN), Ran Singh (Defender - BEN), Anik Beniwal (Defender - TT)

Match Details

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Date and start time: Monday (January 17) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar