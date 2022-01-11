Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

It will be the second match of the day in which top raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat will be in action. Both Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls suffered defeats in their previous encounters which should lead a feisty battle.

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. have been amongst the early pace-setters but both suffered shocking losses in their previous outings. Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar teamed up for Jaipur to stop Naveen Kumar while the Yoddha defence didn't allow an opportunity to Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat.

The match will most likely be decided on how much time both these raiders spend on the mat. Both defences have been error-prone all season with Delhi's seasoned stars looking particularly vulnerable.

Despite the comparisons, Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are massively different raiders. Naveen picks a lot of solitary points, relying on his speed, while Pawan Sehrawat has an eye for spectacular multi-point raids. In all the Bulls' victories, Pawan has had a 5-10 minute period where he unleashes his best. Naveen, meanwhile, will pick points throughout the match.

Naveen failed to get a Super 10 for the first time this season and it led to the end of Delhi's unbeaten streak. The lack of a secondary raider will therefore be a worry for the Season 7 finalists. In Bharat and Chandran Ranjit, the Bulls have a better balanced raiding unit, that can revive Pawan Sehrawat quickly.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjit Chhillar, Ashu Malik, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

My Dream11 Starting 7: Captain: Naveen Kumar (Raider - Delhi), Vice Captain: Pawan Sehrawat (Raider - BB), Jeeva Kumar (Defender - Delhi), Manjit Chhillar (All-rounder Delhi), Mayur Kadam (Defender - BB), Joginder Narwal (All-rounder - Delhi), G More (Defender - BB).