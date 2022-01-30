Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Fourth-placed Haryana Steelers extended their unbeaten streak to four after a tie with Telugu Titans in their last outing in PKL season 8, while Gujarat Giants suffered a huge loss to Dabang Delhi in their recent match and sit in the eleventh place with 28 points from 12 matches.

Haryana are on 42 points from 14 matches, in which they have won 6, lost 5 and tied 3. Gujarat, meanwhile, have won 3, lost 6 and tied 3.

In the head-to-head battle, Haryana has defeated Gujarat 6 times in 9 meetings between the two sides in PKL including the reverse fixture earlier this season. Vikash Kandola and Meetu scored Super10s in a 38-36 win, while Rakesh Sangroya of Gujarat scored 19 raid points.

The Steelers have been a consistent team, especially when their much-famed defence shines, and will fancy their chances against an out-of-form Gujarat Giants side.

Coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat were completely outclassed in their previous encounter and will need to find fresh inspiration to save their season from spiralling downwards.

Haryana Steelers have assembled one of the best squads in Season 8. Their cover defenders Jaideep and Mohit have arguably been the best combination in the entire league. But Haryana have often failed to stamp their authority and seal victories.

They have lost valuable points from winning positions which might have its effect at the end of the season. However, with three wins and a tie in their last four matches, Haryana go into the match against Gujarat Giants as the favourites.

Gujarat endured a difficult night against Delhi in their previous outing with both their raiders and defenders failing to clinch the points. They sit 11th on the points table and are desperately short of confidence.

Coach Manpreet Singh has tried multiple raiding combinations but barring Rakesh's occasional brilliance there has been nothing noteworthy. Pardeep Kumar scored 7 points against Delhi which should earn him another starting role.

Haryana will be buoyed by the emergence of Rohit Gulia and Vinay as backup raiders. They have supported captain Vikash Kandola with their speed and agility.

The trio will pose a great threat to Gujarat's stuttering defence. Giants' experienced defence, including the cover combination of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar, has often struggled against pacy raiders which should give Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar the confidence to unleash an attacking strategy.

The form is definitely on Haryana's side but Gujarat's desperation for a win could bring out the best from their seasoned stars.

Match Details

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Date and start time: Monday (January 31) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar