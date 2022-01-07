Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates might not have star names in the line-up but what they have in their favour is a team willing to do everything for the win. Raiders Monu Goyat and Sachin have also contributed strongly in the defence while the likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have stepped up in defence. Sajin C had a day to forget in the tie against Tamil Thalaivas and he might be the target for Gujarat's in-form raider Rakesh Sangroya.

In the last six games, Patna Pirates have scored 97 raid points while Gujarat Giants have grabbed 99 raid points. With 34 points, Sachin has been the standout raider for Patna Pirates in the tournament so far. Monu Goyat has picked up 33 raid points. The team will be hoping for an even better show from its raiding unit. In the defence department, Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has picked up the most tackle points (17).

Rakesh has been the sole shining light in a Gujarat team filled with stars. Their much-heralded defensive line has faltered consistently which will have coach Manpreet Singh scratching his head for inspiration. Right corner Ravinder Pahal picked an injury to his knee in Gujarat's previous match which could lead to an altered lineup.

Rakesh has so far grabbed 44 points in raids and will be hoping for another dominant show against three-time champions. Girish Ernak has been the best defender for Gujarat with 12 points to his name.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants Starting 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Ernak.

U Mumba Starting 7: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Rakesh Narwal (captain), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (vice-captain), Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Date and start time: Saturday (January 8) at 9:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar