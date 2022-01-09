Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The champions Warriors have had a stuttering start to their title defence with only captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh producing noteworthy performances.

The Warriors on the back of a four defeats in 7 matches occupy the eighth spot in the points table with just 17 points after three wins.

Pune have also started the season on the backfoot with their experienced stars not producing the expected results. Five defeats in 7 matches means they sit in the eleventh place on the points table.

Maninder Singh has lacked a good secondary raider to support him which has seen the captain take a safer approach on the mat.

Sukesh Hegde has struggled while Mohammad Nabibakhsh has been entrusted with too many tasks. The Iranian all-rounder has looked impressive in Super Tackle situations, but a kabaddi team needs more than two men actively trying.

Maninder has constantly targeted the left of defence and Pune's Vishal Bharadwaj will certainly have a task on his hand. The corner defender has looked hasty all season and will need ample support from the right corner and cover to stop Maninder.

Pune, meanwhile, have registered just 11 points from 7 matches. In Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat, Pune have three outstanding young kabaddi players. But coach Anup Kumar has struggled to get the best out of the trio.

Aslam's raw power and energy is something that the coach will be wanting his team to use more during the raids. At the other end, Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat can take turns to raid, thereby conserving their energy.

The strategy for Pune should be to avoid do-or-die raids. With three quality raiders in the ranks, they should attack more often and try to put the pressure on a Bengal defence low on confidence.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Sachin Vittala

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain), Aslam Inamdar (vice captain), Vishal Bharadwaj, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Amit, Sachin Vittala

Match Details

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Date and start time: Sunday (January 9) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar