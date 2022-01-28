Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors have won three of their last five matches to move into the play-off spot on the PKL season 8 points table with 41 points in 14 matches.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have won only one match so far and are rooted at the foot of the table with 22 points from 14 matches.

In their most recent outing in PKL, Bengal Warriors defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by a huge margin of 19 points, while Telugu Titans from a winning position tied 39-39 with Haryana Steelers.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

The last time the two teams met, Bengal Warriors edged Telugu Titans 28-27 with Maninder Singh leading the champions with a Super 10.

Overall, the two sides have met 16 times with Bengal Warriors winning 9 times and Titans winning 3 times, while 4 matches have ended in a tie.

The Warriors will need a flawless second half of the season to ensure they remain in a position to defend their title after a jittery start.

Captain Maninder Singh has led from the front with multiple Super 10s, but his teammates have often failed to support. Luckily, his star Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh is slowly starting to find form.

If he can provide enough backup to Maninder, Bengal will be a formidable team, especially with Ran Singh adding much-needed stability in defence.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have just one victory in the entire season. With Siddharth Desai and Rajnish still nursing injuries, the raiding responsibilities will once again fall on the shoulders of Adarsh T and Ankit Beniwal.

Both have shown glimpses of their immense potential, but the Titans will need more consistency to stay in the games.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Arun C, Akash Choudhary, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, T Adarsh

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain) (Raider - BEN), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (vice-captain) (All-rounder - BEN), Adarsh T (All-rounder - TT), Amit Nirwal (Defender - BEN), Ran Singh (Defender - BEN), Akash Choudhary (Defender - TT), Surinder Singh (Defender - TT)

Match Details

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Date and start time: Saturday (January 29) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar