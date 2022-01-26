Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: U Mumba complete a double against Bengaluru Bulls

The win helped U Mumba complete a double as they had defeated the Bulls in the PKL Season 8's opening leg as well.

Abhishek scored a match-winning Super 10 for U Mumba with Rahul Sethpal excellently compementing him up with eight points.

For the Bulls, who continue to remain on top of the PKL 2021-22 table, Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10 went in vain.

With the U Mumbai improved their record over Bulls advantage with 11 wins and 1 tie from 16 meetings.

U Mumba also defeated the Bulls 46030 in the first leg and the plot was no different in the second.

Then it was it was Abhishek who did the star turn for U Mumba as he scored a match-high 19-points.

In their previous outing, the Bengaluru Bulls snapped their three-game losing sequence with a gritty 36-31 win over the Telugu Titans. Sehrawat had led his team by example, as he racked up 12 points.

Against U Mumba on the Republic Day night also, Sehrawat did his best, but the efforts were not enough.

After playing out back-to-back ties, U Mumba picked a much-needed 42-35 victory over the Telugu Titans in their last match and continued in the same gusto against the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday night.

Abhishek, who had been going through a lean patch, picked up 15 raid points in the match against Telugu and continued the good run against the Bulls.

The second phase of PKL 2021-22 will be followed by penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage of Season 8.

This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8's grand finale for which the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind, organisers, Mashal Sports will continue to adhere to all the safety protocols set by the authorities and aim to maintain bio-bubble security.