PKL 2019 Preview: Puneri Paltan eye strong start at home against Gujarat Fortunegiants

Bengaluru, September 13: Puneri Paltan's first home game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven sees them square off against Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday (September 14) with an aim to getting late momentum and pushing for a play-offs spot.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently eighth in the standings and a win could give them the impetus they need going into the remainder of their games with a positive mindset after their previous loss to UP Yoddha.

Puneri Paltan faced a narrow loss to Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter after leading till the closing seconds.

Hence, they will want to overcome Gujarat Fortunegiants to get back to winning ways and go into their home leg with momentum on their side.

Stepping up Missing out on Nitin Tomar's services for a large part of their campaign has held Puneri Paltan's offence back this season, with Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite stepping up in his absence. Mohite, who started off as an impact player coming off the bench, got a place in the starting seven against Bengal Warriors and immediately delivered with a Super 10. Resurgence Gujarat Fortunegiants' season was undergoing a resurgence before their loss to UP Yoddha as they had lost just one of their previous four encounters before that. However, in spite of some brilliant individual performances, the team fell short against UP Yoddha. Sachin Tanwar scored a Super 10 in that match while Sunil Kumar scored six tackle points and a touch point. Head-to-head In seven matches that they played against each other Gujarat FortuneGiants have prevailed over Puneri Paltan six times with the latter winning only once. With both the teams currently sitting in the bottom six of the standings, they would want to push closer to a play-offs spot with a win. When and were to watch The match 89 of season seven of PKL 2019 is also the first match of the Pune leg. It will start at 7.30pm at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and will be telecast live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.