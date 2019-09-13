PKL 2019 Preview: Puneri Paltan eye strong start at home against Gujarat Fortunegiants

Stepping up
Missing out on Nitin Tomar's services for a large part of their campaign has held Puneri Paltan's offence back this season, with Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite stepping up in his absence.
Mohite, who started off as an impact player coming off the bench, got a place in the starting seven against Bengal Warriors and immediately delivered with a Super 10.
Resurgence
Gujarat Fortunegiants' season was undergoing a resurgence before their loss to UP Yoddha as they had lost just one of their previous four encounters before that.
However, in spite of some brilliant individual performances, the team fell short against UP Yoddha. Sachin Tanwar scored a Super 10 in that match while Sunil Kumar scored six tackle points and a touch point.
Head-to-head
In seven matches that they played against each other Gujarat FortuneGiants have prevailed over Puneri Paltan six times with the latter winning only once.
With both the teams currently sitting in the bottom six of the standings, they would want to push closer to a play-offs spot with a win.
When and were to watch
The match 89 of season seven of PKL 2019 is also the first match of the Pune leg.
It will start at 7.30pm at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and will be telecast live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.