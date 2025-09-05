AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 12 Highlights: Mumba's Ajit Chouhan Star In Dominating Win Over Bulls By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 23:28 [IST]

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: U Mumba showcased their class and cohesion as they thrashed the Bengaluru Bulls 48-28 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday, delivering a complete team performance.

Skipper Sunil Kumar led from the front, while Rinku claimed a High Five and Ajit Chouhan stole the spotlight with a sensational Super 10, including a remarkable six-point raid. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

Bengaluru Bulls began the game on the front foot with the first raid, but it was U Mumba who struck early with a successful raid and a precise tackle, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes. Aashish Malik pulled the Bulls level at 3-3, but Anil's quick raid restored Mumba's advantage. From there, the season 2 champions asserted dominance, steadily increasing the pressure on the Bulls.

By the first Time Out, U Mumba had surged to a 13-5 lead, with their raiding and defensive units firing in unison. Ajit Chouhan's Super Raid proved decisive, taking down six defenders in a single move, including Yogesh, Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Satyappa Matti, Akash Shinde, and Deepak Sankar. This moment not only earned him six points but also completed his Super 10, drawing comparisons to record-breaker Pardeep Narwal at his peak.

U Mumba capitalised on the momentum, inflicting a second All Out on the Bulls to extend their lead to 23-7. At halftime, they were comfortably in command with a 29-12 advantage.

The second half saw U Mumba continue their relentless attack. Even after Ajit Chouhan left due to injury, Sathish Kannan and Anil stepped up, keeping the raids potent and unrelenting. U Mumba's backline remained resolute, executing multiple super tackles and neutralising Bengaluru's sporadic attacks. Rinku's defence stood out, completing a High Five and consistently thwarting opposing raiders.

While Aashish Malik attempted to mount resistance for the Bulls, the gap was insurmountable. U Mumba's cohesion, strategy, and execution left the visitors struggling, culminating in a dominant 20-point victory. This win not only highlighted Ajit Chouhan's brilliance but also reaffirmed U Mumba's status as one of the PKL 12's most formidable sides.