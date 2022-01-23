10th Annual UFC International Fight Week set for June 27-July 3

Apart from UFC 276 and the class of 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the UFC International Fight Week will also feature a two-day interactive fan experience.

Included among the key highlights of the week will be the prestigious 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires.

Held annually as part of International Fight Week, the ceremony honors the contributors and athletes who have helped shape UFC while leaving an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.

"We're excited to announce the return of UFC International Fight Week to Las Vegas this summer and we can't wait to provide our fans with greater access, a wide variety of activations and more memorable experiences than ever before," UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said.

"IFW is our annual event celebrating all things UFC and combat sports, and we couldn't do it without our partners from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority."

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of entertainment activation space, the Las Vegas Convention Center will host UFC's fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.

"We're thrilled to welcome UFC International Fight Week back to Las Vegas and to host the fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA.

"UFC has been an integral part of Las Vegas' evolution as a major sports city, and we know both the fans and fighters will enjoy a week of world-class, only-in-Vegas experiences."

In addition, the Las Vegas Convention Center will also host the return of amateur tournaments from various disciplines, beginning on Thursday, June 23, and concluding on Sunday, July 3. The Fan Experience will be produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Fans from around the world who converge on Las Vegas for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment of a traditional Fight Week leading to the schedule's culminating event, UFC 276, on Saturday, July 2, at T-Mobile Arena.

Plus, UFC fans can enter for their chance to win an epic UFC Dream Week at International Fight Week. One lucky winner and a guest will win a one-of-a-kind VIP experience to UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas including exclusive access to UFC 276, the UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony, the two-day fan experience, and much more!

Details regarding the bout card for UFC 276, event locations and additional activities for UFC International Fight Week will be announced at a later date.

Source: Press Release