12th edition of Bengaluru Midnight Marathon to be held on Dec 8-9

Bengaluru, October 30: Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) on Tuesday (October 30) raised the curtain on the much-awaited 12th edition of the only midnight marathon in India, the PhonePe Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2018 (BMM). The race is scheduled to be held on December 8-9, 2018 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) venue in Whitefield.

Mahesh Bhupathi, a former tennis veteran unveiled the theme for this year’s BMM, 'Run for Differently-Abled’ along with blade-runner Shalini Saraswathi. RBITC will be using the funds collected at the Marathon for various initiatives focused around spreading awareness and programs to benefit the Differently-abled.

#PhonePe is proud to announce that we are partnering with @BMM_in Bengaluru Midnight Marathon as the Title Sponsor.



Here is our co-founder Rahul Chari speaking at the launch event. #RunWithTheChampions #BMM2018 pic.twitter.com/XPbcynZzp2 — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) October 30, 2018

The online registration for the individual events of BMM 2018 is open and participants can register online by logging onto http://www.midnightmarathon.in. The key events in the BMM will include HPCL Community Relay, Manipal ProLearn 5k IT City Fun Run, AIRBUS Corporate Relay, Akamai Open 10K Run, PhonePe Full Marathon, and Half Marathon.

Bengaluru Midnight Marathon is a registered member of Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS-IAAF). AIMS is a member based organisation of more than 380 of the world’s leading distance races, from over 100 countries & territories and they work with IAAF on all matters relating to international races. The course is measured and certified by an accredited IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) – AIMS measurer. Therefore, the timing certificate is valid in more than 400 distance running events.

Speaking at the unveiling Bhupathi said, “I’m delighted to support the prestigious Bengaluru Midnight Marathon and I encourage everyone to be a participant in whatever way possible. Over the years, the marathon has remained true to its simple purpose and symbolises the vision, vigour and vibrance of the city. I wish all participants the very best in this year’s event.”

Meanwhile, blade runner Saraswathi said, “I am honoured to be associated with the Bangalore Midnight Marathon this year. 2.1% of India’s population are differently-abled, and it is our responsibility to help as many people as possible, through fundraising efforts, volunteer work and advocacy. I hope to see a record-breaking number of differently-abled runners also participate this year, and I am excited to be part of this initiative.”

Press launch of @BMM_in Rotary's Bengaluru Midnight Marathon. "Run To Support Differently Abled" -Blade Runner Shalini Saraswathi inspired BMM theme this year. Proceeds will go for charitable projects. Thank you @PhonePe_ for your support🙏 @rahulchari9 @Maheshbhupathi @TheSwamy pic.twitter.com/ommTOhAIAF — RK Misra (@rk_misra) October 30, 2018

Speaking about this year’s edition, Gul Mohamed Akbar, Race Director said, “We are excited and thrilled for this year’s Midnight marathon. In the past 12 years, we have seen the culture of running evolve from a fitness activity to a social venture. This year’s theme was decided to help the differently-abled community through the proceeds of the marathon as well as raise awareness for the community. It is inspiring and humbling to see the differently-abled participants run with such zeal. I would encourage more people to participate in such marathons and let go of their sedentary, corporate lifestyles, especially in a city like Bangalore. Running, as a discipline is not just a useful physical activity, but also a therapeutic experience if done right. I hope we see the number of participants grow year on year.”

BMM 2018 Events and Schedule on Race Day:

Dec 8: 5:00pm: Community Relay (5x1km each)

Dec 8: 7:30pm Manipal ProLearn 5K IT City Fun Run (5kms)

Dec 8: 9:45pm: Airbus Corporate Relay (8 runners x 5kms)

Dec 8: 9:45pm: PrimeVP #FittestStartup Challenge (4 runners x 5kms)

Dec 8: 10:00pm: AKAMAI Open 10K Run (10kms)

Dec 8: 12:00midnight: Full Marathon (42.195kms)

Dec 9: 12:15am: Half Marathon (21.0975kms)

Registration Details:

Online Registrations and Race/Route details available at www.midnightmarathon.in

10k Run, Half & Full Marathon: registrations will remain open until 11:59 pm on Dec 2, 2018

5k IT City Fun Run: online registrations close at midnight on December 7, 2018. spot registrations can be directly done at the EXPO, from 4-7 Dec. 2018 and at KTPO on Dec 8, 2018 until 4:00 pm.

Bibs for 5k IT City Fun Run will be distributed at the Expo and on Dec 8, 2018 at KTPO until 4pm ONLY. All those who register for the 10k, Half and Full Marathon, before November 25, 2018, midnight, will have their names printed on their bibs.

Registration Fee for IT City Fun Run – Rs. 700/- + GST & processing fee, per individual

Registration Fee for 10k, Half and Full Marathon – Rs. 1,250/- + GST & processing fee, per individual. Includes compulsory timing chip. Eligibility – 14 years for 10k Run and 18 years for Half and Full Marathon, as on Dec. 8, 2018