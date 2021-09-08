200 Special Olympics Bharat athletes take part in Sunfeast India Move As One

Special Olympics Bharat, which champions the use of sport and activity to transform the lives of children and young adults with intellectual disabilities has decided to come together with Procam International for this initiative, giving participants a chance to fundraise and build awareness for the organisation.



The second edition of Sunfeast India Move As One kicked off on India's 75th Independence Day with an aim to encourage an active lifestyle with a simple act of movement dedicated to raise funds for the cause of children impacted by the ongoing pandemic - run, walk, jog, pedal or even use a wheelchair. Sunfeast India Move As One encourages people to commit a positive action for yourself while contributing to the cause of these children.



The wide range of activities ensures an opportunity for every individual to join the movement. The Special Olympics athletes and their families will also undertake various activities to support the cause for a fitter, more inclusive India. Participants of Sunfeast India Move As One can also donate and pledge to support Special Olympics athletes and their quest for inclusion as their athletes walk the talk and participate in the movement to lead by example.



The movement has already garnered support from influential personalities including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, world athletic icon Haile Gebrselassie, sporting champions Sakshi Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohan Bopanna along with Rahul Bose, Rhea Pillai, Tara Sharma, Priya Dutt who have lent their voice to the voiceless, endeavouring to restore hope for as many children as possible.



Providing a further fillip to the movement, Special Olympics Bharat are the latest to come on board with the initiative to raise awareness and participate in the cause. The organisation aims to provide sports training and opportunities for participation in athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to learn, enjoy and benefit from participation in sports.



"Sunfeast India Move as One greatly resonates with Special Olympics Bharat," says Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of SO Bharat. "We truly believe that fitness and sports have the power to create change for the better. Our Special athletes take immense pride in doing their bit and move towards a fitter, healthier India. We are also delighted to join the movement and are looking forward to engaging with this incredible community at the Sunfeast India Move as One."



Meanwhile, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International said, "Sunfeast India Move as One is an inclusive movement. We are delighted to collaborate with Special Olympics Bharat to promote the message of inclusion and good health for all. This year, our focus is primarily on championing the cause of children and the work of SO Bharat in promoting equitable opportunities for children with intellectual disabilities, is an inspiring example for our journey forward."



At INR 149, Sunfeast India Move As One encourages participants to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike. INR 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs supporting children causes empanelled with GiveIndia for Sunfeast India Move As One.



Registrations for the Sunfeast India Move As One will continue till 13th Sep 2021. The movement commenced on 15th Aug 2021 and will continue till 15th Sep 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in.



Sunfeast India Move As One is envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by ITC's Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brands and strengthened by the FIT India Movement.

Source: Media Release