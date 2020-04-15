English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

2017 London Marathon winner Wanjiru given provisional anti-doping suspension

By
Daniel Wanjiru
The Athletics Integrity Unit has provisionally suspended Daniel Wanjiru due to an alleged doping violation.

Bengaluru, April 15: Kenya's 2017 London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru has been provisionally suspended due to an alleged anti-doping violation.

The 27-year-old has been banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit of the due to irregularities in his biological passport.

Wanjiru won the London Marathon three years ago in a time of 2hrs, 5min and 56sec.

A statement from the Wanjiru's management company said the Kenyan denied the accusation.

"This statement comes from the heart, I'm clean in the sports I do," he said.

"The ABP [athlete biological passport] finding is confusing and frustrating me. Specialists have informed me about how this can happen and I've come to realise there can be hundreds of reasons found why HB [haemoglobin] is fluctuating.

"I feel I'm already seen as a sinner of doping, but I'm not. I'm innocent.

"It's very painful what's happening to me now. I've always believed that those athletes who're suspended because of a doping violation, were indeed guilty of what they did.

"But I've realised that being charged of guilt is just easy and now proving being unguilty is hard.

"I stand for clean sports. My results of the past came through hard work only. I've never used doping.

"We're currently investigating the case. Knowing I've never used anything, I've faith everything will be all right," the statement added.

Wanjiru had also won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons.

(With World Athletics Media inputs)

More ATHLETICS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue