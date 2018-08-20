Asian Games 2018: India's Lakshay Sheoran wins silver in trap shooting

Lakshay became just the third Indian after Karni Singh (1974) and Manavjit Singh Sandhu (2006) to win the men's trap silver at the Asian Games.

At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang on Monday (August 20), the 19-year-old aggregated 43 in the gold-medal match.

Chinese Taipei's Yang Kunpei won the gold with a Games-equalling score of 48 while Japan's Daemyeong Ahn settled for bronze with 30. India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu missed out on a podium finish as he ended up fourth with a score of 26.

Our 19yrs old #TOPSAthlete #Lakshay, showed no sign of nerves as he won a silver medal in Men’s Trap #Shooting.

Training in #Italy under #TOPS support, he has shown the nation that hard work & dedication to win definitely pays off!

This is India's fourth medal of the quadrennial extravaganza, third from the shooting range and second of the day.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela had clinched the bronze medal in the 10M mixed air rifle event to open India's account on the first day of the competition.

Later, Deepak Kumar added to the tally by winning silver in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event.

Sheoran, a product of Sports Authority of India's Sonepat Centre of Excellence, was making his Asian Games debutant and Twitterrati was in awe of his performance.

#Shooting | 19-year-old Lakshay Sheoran wins SILVER MEDAL IN SHOOTING!#LakshaySheoran wins SILVER in trap shooting to give India its fourth medal at the #AsianGames2018. pic.twitter.com/VKOhfYioF0 — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) August 20, 2018

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete had started his shooting career in 2014.

Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports and 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Sheoran on his achievement.

"19 yr old shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men's Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ!," he tweeted.

Sheoran, who has competed in many World Championships at the junior level, kept his cool to produce a perfect 5/5 when only the top three contenders were left to assure himself of a silver medal as India continued its impressive performance in the shooting range from where more medals are expected.