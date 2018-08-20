English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar wins silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle

Posted By:
Indian shooter Deepak Kumar (Image: Twitter)
Indian shooter Deepak Kumar (Image: Twitter)

Jakarta, August 20: Shooter Deepak Kumar wins silver in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event to take India's medal tally to three at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Monday (August 20).

Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7 while China's Haoran Yang won the gold with an Asian Games record score of 249.1. Lu Shaochuan of Chinese Taipei took home the bronze.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who alongside Apurvi Chandela clinched bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event - finished fourth with a score of 205.2.

India were handed a major medal boost in shooting as Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar both reached the finals after finishing fourth and fifth respectively, with scores of 626.7 and 626.3. China's Yang Haoran topped the qualifiers, equaling the Asian Qualification Record by scoring 632.9.

In 2014 Asisan Games, Kumar had won team gold and individual bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games while Chandela won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 2 - 0 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue