Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar wins silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle

Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7 while China's Haoran Yang won the gold with an Asian Games record score of 249.1. Lu Shaochuan of Chinese Taipei took home the bronze.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who alongside Apurvi Chandela clinched bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event - finished fourth with a score of 205.2.

From a Gurukul in Dehradun to a medallist at the #AsianGames2018 it's been a tremendous journey for Deepak Kumar. I congratulate him for his medal winning shot in the 10m Air Rifle event. The nation is proud of him!

India were handed a major medal boost in shooting as Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar both reached the finals after finishing fourth and fifth respectively, with scores of 626.7 and 626.3. China's Yang Haoran topped the qualifiers, equaling the Asian Qualification Record by scoring 632.9.

#Shooting

A great start of the day with a Silver by #DeepakKumar in 10m Air Rifle event at the #AsianGames2018.

Good show boy!

Congratulations. #IndiaAtAsianGames

In 2014 Asisan Games, Kumar had won team gold and individual bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games while Chandela won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

